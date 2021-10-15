Deathloop: full of improvements and fixes with a big Update 1

If it is still early to judge its public success, Deathloop clearly won over critics thanks to its originality and innovative time loop mechanics. The title was nonetheless free from technical faults, in particular with a concern for stuttering on PC that Arkane studios quickly fixed with an update.



As with his other productions, Bethesda a, however, grouping together several new features and fixes in one Update 1, even if this is not the first upgrade of its own. It brings in particular the DLSS on personal computer, performance improvements and for travel, or an HDR calibration screen on PS5, but above all it includes a bunch of solutions for bugs of all kinds.



PLAYSTATION 5 Added HDR calibration screen to UI options.

Improved performance and stability using ray-tracing.

Improved movement and reactions of NPCs to the player.

Added a poor connection quality indicator in the upper right corner of the screen (similar to a meter with an exclamation mark).

Improved content for the PS5 Activities and Game Help systems.

Improved vibrations of the DualSense gamepad.

Improved audio mixing quality.

Fixed the behavior of laser mines, turrets, and fireworks for Colt and Julianna players.

Fixed an error unlocking the “Oops” and “In the simplest device” trophies.

Fixed an issue where Colt’s progress could be reset even if the player selected “no” on confirmation.

Fixed a crash issue when the player unlocked an exploit using Chaos while playing as Julianna.

Fixed Aleksis Dorsey’s reactions, making him easier to identify among party guests.

Fixed an issue where assassinations could sometimes bug when playing as Julianna.

Julianna’s actions no longer directly unlock trophies for Colt.

Players playing Julianna no longer hear radio conversations addressed only to Colt.

Pc

Fixed issues causing missing images and camera movement issues.

Added NVidia DLSS support.

Added support for Sony DualSense controller audio.

Fixed issue with mouse wheel. Using the mouse wheel to switch between weapons now works correctly and will no longer drop weapons.

