Decapitated pensioner in Agde: traces of struggle, butcher’s knife … what do the CCTV images reveal?

Thursday evening, around 9 p.m., around Agde, a 51-year-old man, who is suspected of being the author of the appalling murder of Evelyne Kedissa, 77, was arrested and taken into police custody .

The Montpellier judicial police had mobilized all their means on the investigation. Their work quickly paid off. Thursday evening, around 9 p.m., around Agde, a 51-year-old man, who is suspected of being the author of the appalling murder of Evelyne Kedissa, 77, was arrested and taken into police custody . It remains to be seen what prompted him to commit this appalling act.

“We see her enter her home without giving the feeling of being distraught”

The use of CCTV footage enabled the police to confirm that there would be no no connection with a terrorist act. “There is no claim, no registration on the spot”, indicated in the morning a source close to the investigation. No trace of break-in was noted: the police quickly assumed that the victim knew her attacker. Especially since, according to the neighbors, the retiree was described as “a suspicious person”.





“We see her enter her home without giving the feeling of being panicked, with this man following her.”

In some images, we see him with a large butcher’s knife in his hand

indicates a good source to Midi Libre. According to the findings made by the forensic pathologist, “there are traces of a struggle, she sought to defend herself”.

But why this gesture of beheading?

Is it to blur the lines, taking advantage of the dramatic context of this one year anniversary of the death of Samuel Paty, decapitated a year ago? Or does the man suffer from psychiatric disorders, with a delirium feeding on the news? The investigation will now have to establish it.

This district of the rue de la Capelette woke up on Thursday morning in fright.