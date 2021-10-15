Demon Slayer The Hinokami Chronicles: A semi-disappointment for the adaptation of the manga phenomenon

Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles is finally available, and a question burns the lips of all fans of the manga. Does CyberConnect2’s fighting game live up to the phenomenon?

Story

First of all, Demon Slayer, what is it about? The history of manga takes place at the beginning of the 20th century in an alternative Japan in the process of industrialization. For purists, it is the Taisho era which takes its name from the emperor, and which covers a period known as “great justice” going from 1912 to 1926. Now that the History course with a capital H is finished, place to that of Demon Slayer. It is in this historical context that we meet Tanjiro Kamado, a young coal salesman who spends peaceful days. But because there is a but… On a winter day, our hero discovers horrified that his whole family has been slaughtered by a demon. Her younger sister is the only survivor… well almost. Nezuko Kamado has transformed into a demonic creature, but still shows humanity. Determined to find a cure to put an end to this curse, Tanjiro becomes a Demon Slayer.

Graphics

Visuals are rarely an issue in manga adaptations. Most Japanese studios know how to faithfully transpose anime. The same goes for CyberConnect2 which you surely know from the Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm saga. Without surprise, The “manga” art direction and character design religiously respect those of the animated series. The opposite would have been surprising, not to say disappointing. And what about the stunning visual effects that do justice to the intensity and explosiveness of the clashes that have made the franchise famous.

On the other hand, Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles suffers from a technical achievement far from current standards. No need to shoot the ambulance on sight, but we must recognize that the game is too rarely up to par on this point. Between the sadly empty environments, the rigid animations outside the combat phases, not to mention the textures, Demon Slayer struggles to convince from a technical and technical point of view. And it is not the 30 images per second displayed by the game that will convince the purists of the fight. Nevertheless, CyberConnect2 should offer a performance mode at 60fps via a post-launch update, but only on PC and Next Gen consoles.

Gameplay

The adaptations of manga in fighting games are intended for the most part accessible to all, with the exception of Dragon Ball FighterZ which manages to bring together esports athletes and casual players under the same banner. CyberConnect2 requires, Demon Slayer is a 3D fighting game in closed arenas where two teams compete in 2 versus 2. The great strength of the game lies in its instantly fun battles that are faithful to the main principles of the saga. The way of the saber in all its splendor. Fans of virtual jousting are on familiar ground. The gameplay differs little from previous productions from Japanese studios. Quick attacks, dodges, parries, techniques and ultimate powers do not surprise anything, but ensure the spectacle. Then certain playful biases force to make strategic choices in the middle of a fight, which is not to displease us. If you’ve always dreamed of slaying demon with saber point, you should be won over for a while … before you get disillusioned.





After a few hours of crossing swords, we must face the facts, as fun as they are, the clashes are sometimes messy and difficult to read which ruins the efforts of the studios. FX in particular can quickly become a visual obstacle to playing the action. Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicle also offers several scripted confrontations designed to enrich the experience. In the facts, these boss fights turn out to be too little epic which in the face of the anime leaves a taste of unfinished business. Then let’s talk a bit about the difficulty. The Shonen spirit needs a challenge to thrive… but Demon Slayer is actually a bucolic ride before the peak of difficulty in the last chapter of Story Mode turns this fitness trail into a hardcore streak.

Scenario

If only CyberConnect managed to make the Demon Slayer game an equally epic and touching reflection of the animated series. The Story mode is respectful of the adventures of Tanjiro Kamado during the 7 to 8 hours necessary to see the end of it. It’s a great thing to salute, but and YES but there are combos, the staging turns out bland and the storytelling rambling. The fault lies with a narrative structure made of memories to collect, and ellipses that make the plot confusing as long as you have never read the manga or seen the animated series.

The tone and humor inherited from the anime are present. You will have to get used to it but Tanjiro Kamado’s partners are still irritating, if not painful … Zenitsu Agatsuma in the lead. Among the good news, the original voices in Japanese and English have been incorporated into the title. Loyalty level, so difficult to do better. In terms of playing comfort, Demon Slayer offers French subtitles. Players who are not at ease with foreign languages ​​are put in the best conditions to follow the story.

Contents

The Story Mode covers the first 69 chapters of the manga to end with the Infinity Train arc recently adapted into an animated film, then an animated series. To bring this story to life, there are no less than 11 characters to which are added 6 alternative versions that make up a roster of quality fighters. Each slayer and demon stands out from the others by its skills and combos, even if once again Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles is a game intended for the general public and therefore as they say in the medium “Easy to Play”, but also ” Easy to Master “.

Less than ten hours to complete the Story mode… it’s not much, but CyberConnect2 inflates the lifespan with several additional modes and a multiplayer. If on paper these additions are welcomed with open arms, in reality they only emphasize the weaknesses of the title. The versus mode without surprise is like the rest with a simple Player vs IA and Player vs Player classified or not to put in their mouths. Even the other modes, namely Training and Practice, only delay the inevitable… a lifespan below the legitimate expectations of the players. Well, there is still a lot of content to unlock (outfits, lines, music) that are used to justify exploration phases without much interest in order to collect essential Kimetsu points to obtain 100% of the rewards.

Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles simply applies the formula of the manga adaptation to a fighting game without ever daring to go off-road. Coming from a demon slayer, this lack of combativeness might disappoint fans.