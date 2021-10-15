Denmark, Alpe d’Huez … the route of the men’s Tour de France unveiled

Axel May, with AFP



The next Tour de France male, who will leave Denmark on July 1, will stop at Alpe d’Huez on July 14, 2022, National Day, four years after his last visit, its organizers announced Thursday. Alpe d’Huez will be one of the five arrivals at the top of this high mountain-style Tour, which will end on July 24 on the Champs-Elysées. In total, the 2022 edition includes five top finishes for the online stages: one in the Vosges, at the Planche des Belles Filles, two in the Alps, at the Col du Granon and at Alpe d’Huez, two in the Pyrenees, in Peyragudes and Hautacam.

Northern cobblestones and summits

The Tour takes the risk again on the cobblestones of northern France, for the first time since 2018. From the heart of Lille to Arenberg, at the entrance of the famous Trouée (which will not be used), the route passes eleven sectors with a total length of 19.4 kilometers.

For the 11th stage, the Col du Granon where the stage starting from Albertville ends deserves its non-category label by its difficulty: 11.3 kilometers at 9.2% average slope on a cul-de-sac road from de Chantemerle, near Briançon. Especially since the stage will have previously crossed one of the most monumental alpine passes, the Galibier by its north face (Valloire).

Then, for the 12th stage, the Tour resumes the route of the route leading from Briançon to Alpe d’Huez, via the Galibier, climbed by its Lautaret step, and the Croix-de-Fer, two alpine giants. In 1986, Bernard Hinault and Greg LeMond arrived arm in arm following a scenario orchestrated by Bernard Tapie who was the boss of their team La Vie Claire.

In addition, the last day in the mountains on the occasion of the 18th stage alternates classicism and novelty. The Aubisque, by the side of Gourette, is one of the four great traditional passes of the Pyrenees, discovered in 1910. On the other hand, Spandelles, whose ascent (10.3 km at 8.3%) begins in Ferrières below du Soulor, has never been used by the Tour.