DIRECT. Covid-19: 1,180 classes closed and 3,382 students tested positive in the last seven days

10:40 am. Protests and blockages: Italy is preparing for new measures against the Covid. Italy was preparing for protests, blockages and potential disruptions to the economy on Friday, with the mandatory health pass for all workers coming into force.

Anyone who has not been vaccinated or has not recently recovered from Covid-19 must show their employer proof of a negative test that they have paid for themselves, under penalty of being declared absent and deprived of salary. More than 85% of Italians over the age of 12 have received at least one dose, but up to three million more, unvaccinated, are at risk of being denied access to their workplaces.

10:24 am. 205,229 saliva tests were carried out in schools from October 4 to 11, according to National Education.

10:05 am. End of free anti-Covid tests for all: what changes for the unvaccinated. Unvaccinated people will now have to pay between 22 and 44 euros for a so-called “comfort” test in order to obtain a health pass valid for three days. Our subject to read here.

9:55 am. 3,382 students infected over the last seven days. National education also specifies that 236 personnel were infected during the same period.

9:49 am. 1,180 classes closed according to National Education.

9:34. Towards the end of the 14-day quarantine in Sydney for foreign travelers. New South Wales Premier Dominic Perrottet announces that starting November 1, fully vaccinated travelers to the state will need to test negative before flying, but will not ‘will no longer have to undergo quarantine upon their arrival.

9:02 a.m. Chip shortage: The European car market collapses and returns to its 1995 levels. The European car market returned to its 1995 levels in September with 718,598 new cars sold, down 23.1% year-on-year, manufacturers said on Friday.

In September 2020, manufacturers were able to bounce back from the confinements, but September 2021 was marked by the “lack of vehicles caused by the shortage of semiconductors,” said the Association of European Manufacturers in a statement. The main markets recorded double-digit declines, with Germany falling 25.7%, Italy 32.7%, France 20.5% and Spain 15.7%, between September 2020 and September 2021.

8:55 am. Only 50% of the population has a complete vaccination schedule in New Caledonia. In New Caledonia, an autonomous territory with jurisdiction over health, vaccination has been made compulsory, in particular for transport, education, health sector and media personnel, as well as law enforcement and military personnel. . This list will apply from October 31.

To date, 50.33% of the total population (280,000 inhab.) Has a complete vaccination schedule.

8:48 am. New Caledonia again confined this weekend. Strict containment of the population will be restored during this weekend in New Caledonia, where the decline of the Covid-19 epidemic is deemed insufficient to hope to avoid a rebound, the local government announced on Friday.

The archipelago has been facing for six weeks a violent first wave of coronavirus, which killed 231 people in six weeks, including 5 in the past 24 hours, and infected nearly 10,000 people.

After five weeks of strict confinement, adaptation measures have been in place since Monday: openings of non-essential shops, restaurants with health passes, colleges and high schools. But they have engendered “too much relaxation”, according to the president of the local government.

8:39 am. “I am fighting for there to be 3.3 billion euros in the next budget for student life”, declares Frédérique Vidal, Minister of Higher Education, Research and Innovation, on France Info.

8:23. 73.3% of French people fully vaccinated. Since the start of the vaccination campaign in France, 50,981,173 people have received at least one injection (i.e. 75.6% of the total population, according to the daily report from the Directorate General of Health. 49,417,037 people have now received a complete vaccination schedule, i.e. 73.3% of the total population.

8:09 am. Covid-19 in Africa: six out of seven infections go undetected, according to the WHO. The real number of Covid-19 contaminations in Africa is seven times higher than according to official figures, which do not take into account asymptomatic subjects not detected for lack of tests, estimates the World Health Organization (WHO), in a statement.

“As of October 10, 2021, the cumulative number of cases of Covid-19 infection was estimated at 59 million in Africa, a figure seven times higher than the more than eight million officially notified cases” on the continent, according to de new WHO estimates.

8:04 am. End of free anti-Covid tests: “The beginning of the galley” for the last unvaccinated. The end of the systematic reimbursement of screening, from this Friday, could change the daily life of the last square of refractory to vaccination. Some say they are prepared to cheat so as not to go to the cash register. Our subject to read here.



7:43 am. The Latvian president has Covid-19, despite the vaccine. Latvian President Egils Levits contracted Covid-19 despite being fully vaccinated in the spring, announces his chief of staff.

On his return from a visit to Denmark and Sweden, Egils Levits had the PCR test, which was positive. “The symptoms are minimal and the president feels good, but the procedure requires the president to work remotely,” said Andris Teikmanis, chief of staff of the presidential chancellery, in a statement.

7:32. Sydney will soon reopen to foreign visitors. Sydney will lift the mandatory quarantine for international travelers from next month, officials said on Friday, signaling an earlier than expected end to severe restrictions linked to the coronavirus.

Australia’s borders had been closed for 19 months to prevent the spread of Covid-19, even blocking tens of thousands of Australians abroad.

Currently, anyone entering Australia must obtain special permission and pay several thousand dollars to be locked in a hotel room for 14 days.

7:24. Flu: soon all vaccinated with messenger RNA? Symptoms: fever, cough, chills … Characteristic: strong mutations. The flu is coming to the northern hemisphere and, with it, the vaccination campaign. If, until now, vaccines against this virus have used well-known technologies but not 100% effective, the emergence of messenger RNA could be a game-changer.

More and more laboratories are embarking on the development of vaccines against the influenza virus using this new technology. Sanofi, the world leader in influenza, has thus started its trials for a monovalent RNA vaccine – targeting a single strain of virus – and will begin trials on a quadrivalent vaccine next year. The American Pfizer proceeded in September to the first injections into humans of an anti-influenza vaccine using messenger RNA, already used in its vaccine against Covid-19. The American biotechnology company Moderna had launched its own trials in early July.

7:11. Tense situation in the West Indies and Guyana. The vaccination obligation has been delayed for a few weeks but is encountering opposition, even hostility, from part of the population.

In Guadeloupe in particular, the health authorities denounced last week “actions of sabotage” within hospitals: blocking of certain accesses, glue in the locks, used oil spilled in the offices.

6:57 a.m. The vaccine obligation becomes absolute this Friday for 2.7 million workers. Already obliged since September 15 to justify at least one injection, employees of hospitals, clinics and retirement homes, as well as liberal caregivers, home helpers, firefighters and ambulance personnel will now have to certify a “complete scheme”, under penalty of suspension of their employment contract, without remuneration.

According to the latest Public Health France survey on the subject, 86.6% of staff in health establishments were already “fully vaccinated” on September 20. This rate even rose to 88.6% in structures for disabled people and 92.4% in nursing homes.

6:45 am. Paid Covid tests and compulsory vaccination: double turn of the screw this Friday. The constraints will harden this Friday for the last recalcitrant to vaccination, with the end of free tests for all and the obligation to present a “complete schedule” of vaccination for healthcare professionals.

The improvement in the epidemic does not prevent the government from applying on the due date the final restrictions promised to the unvaccinated. Starting with the end of free “comfort” tests, announced in July by Emmanuel Macron. From Friday, nearly 7 million partially or unvaccinated adults will have to pay between 22 and 44 euros for each screening allowing them to obtain a health pass.

6:40 am. The decline continues in hospitals, including in critical care services. According to the latest report from Public Health France, 6,523 patients with Covid-19 are hospitalized in the country, against 6,601 the day before and 6,903 seven days ago. 1,075 people are cared for in units reserved for the most serious cases. They were 1,091 the day before, 1,200 seven days ago.

6:35 am. 38 new deaths in France in the last 24 hours. A total of 117,211 people have lost their lives since the start of the pandemic.

6.30am. Mask at school: the list of 12 new departments where it will no longer be compulsory on Monday. In these departments where the virus circulates the least, all students from CP to CM2 will be able to drop the mask from October 18. The only downside: Lozère where schoolchildren will have to put it back on the contrary. The list of departments where the mask will no longer be compulsory at school.

6:20 am. the Senate says no to compulsory vaccination. The Senate dominated by the right rejects a bill aimed at establishing compulsory vaccination for all against Covid-19, defended by the socialist group which found itself isolated on this position.