Disappearance of Delphine Jubillar: her husband Cédric heard more than 6 hours by the investigating judges

Cédric Jubillar is auditioned before the investigating judges of Toulouse since 9:30 am this morning. Suspected of the murder of his wife Delphine, he has been imprisoned since June 18 in Seysses prison and has been placed in solitary confinement.

Cédric Jubillar arrived at 8:40 a.m. at the Toulouse courthouse in a prison administration truck.

The hearing began at 9:30 am The three lawyers – Maîtres Franck, Martin and Alary – did not speak upon their arrival. The investigating judges will question him on his entire history with Delphine, from the beginnings to the last months and try to find out what happened the night of his disappearance.





Ten months and still no body found

Delphine Jubillar disappeared during the night of December 15 to 16 in Cagnac-les-Mines in the Tarn. In ten months, neither the body nor the murder weapon has been found despite a relentless investigation. In recent days, caving excavations had been made in wells and at the old coal washhouse in Blaye-les-Mines.

Two days ago, the analyzes of the water of the washing machine in which was the duvet which Delphine used to sleep and which had been washed, did not reveal any trace of blood or urine.

His two requests for release rejected

Cédric Jubillar claims his innocence since his incarceration. Twice his requests for release were rejected.

The hearing could last until tonight.

Another interrogation would already be scheduled for December 3 next announcement LCI.