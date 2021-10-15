Discover Adele’s first single in six years, “Easy On Me”, and her clip signed Xavier Dolan

The clip of Adele’s comeback after six years of absence is signed Xavier Dolan, already at the helm of the video for Hello in 2015. Shot last month in Quebec, the music video for Easy on me begins in black and white in a sad house that the singer leaves suitcase in hand, getting angry with the other on her phone. Then the ballad starts when she herself is at the wheel and seems to move away from this difficult past by taking back the reins of her life.

“You can’t deny that I have tried everything (…) Don’t be too hard on me darling, I was still a child / I didn’t have the chance to feel the world around me / I didn’t have time to choose what I was doingshe sings in her powerful voice, letting her pain burst as the clip picks up color.

This first single in piano-voice augurs a cathartic fourth album in which she will recount her torments lived in her thirties three years ago when she started this disc and then her slow reconstruction. Baptized 30 and produced by longtime collaborators Greg Kurstin, Shellback and Tobias Jesso Jr, he is announced for November 19.





A Londoner exiled to Los Angeles, the singer at the 15 Grammy Awards recently gave a long interview to Vogue magazine in which she explained how cathartic this record was. “At 30, my life collapsed without warning”, confided Adele. “I feel like this album is self-destruction, then self-reflection and self-redemption.”

It is to answer the many questions of his 8-year-old son Angelo about his recent divorce, and the resulting injury, that this disc therapy was born in particular. Adele recently formalized on social media her relationship with influential American sports agent and businessman Rich Paul, 39.

The interpreter of Hello and Someone Like You, also Oscar winner for the James Bond soundtrack Sky Fall, also told Vogue that she lost about 45 pounds by becoming addicted to exercise. “It was never about losing weight but about getting strong and giving myself as much time as possible each day away from my phone.” But cracks are never far away. “I have to prepare to be famous again, which as everyone knows I don’t like to be”, has she again slipped into Vogue.