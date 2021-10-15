Discover “Easy on me”, Adele’s first single after six years of absence

The clip begins in an empty and sad house, in black and white. Adele packs her suitcase and hits the road, then ends up finding light and color in front of Xavier Dolan’s camera. Easy on me, launched Friday at midnight, marks the great return of the British singer after six years of absence. And she already warned, her cathartic album 30, expected on November 19, will be devoted to the suffering of his divorce.





“You can’t deny that I tried everything / I changed who I was to put you before me / But now I have to give up / Go easy on me baby (Don’t be too hard on me honey)” … In this piano-voice ballad, Adele sings about her grief and asks her companion and her 8-year-old son Angelo to understand her. Simple and raw, the single does not take any risks and lets shine the so recognizable stamp of the singer with the 120 million albums sold and the 15 Grammy awards.

Now based in Los Angeles, with her ex-husband across the street, Adele will try to conquer the charts again. And she has competition: if she has dominated sales with each of her albums, with 22 million monthly listeners on Spotify, she is not even in the current top 20, far from Taylor Swift (46.5 million), Billie Eilish (53 million), Ed Sheeran (75 million) and Justin Bieber (85 million).