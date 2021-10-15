Discover Stromae’s new track, “Health”

He’s definitely back! Stromae’s new track, “Health,” was unveiled by surprise this Friday morning.

A song that sounds like a homecoming for the Belgian singer, absent from the charts since 2015. We find in fact what made the success of Stromae: a catchy rhythm mixing South American cumbia and electro, and a chiseled text, poetic and societal.

In “Santé”, the artist pays homage to shadow workers, with small hands, very often left behind. “What if we celebrated those who don’t celebrate for one?” I would like to raise my glass to those who haven’t, ”he sings in the chorus. Stromae also raises a toast to “truck drivers, flight attendants, bakers, or fishermen. […] to the champions of the worst times ”.

“Santé”, which has no music video yet, is the first single from the 36-year-old Belgian’s new album, the release date of which has not been revealed. It is also rumored that Paul Van Haver is preparing a tour for 2022. It is already announced at the Rock en Seine 2022 festival.





Stromae had not released an album since “Racine Carrée” seven years ago. Opus which had been a huge public and critical success. In 2015, after two years of world tour, the artist had suddenly moved away from the stage, victim of a burnout and a violent depression.