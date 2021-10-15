Do the French work less than “the others”, as Emmanuel Macron asserts? – Release

On the occasion of the presentation on Tuesday of his investment plan of 30 billion euros, the President of the Republic returned to the issue of working time. “We have real weaknesses. […] When we compare ourselves, we are a country that works less than the others in quantity, that remains true. And so we have an amount of allocated work that is not at the right level, both in the life cycle and in cumulative schedules ”, did he declare.

Asked by CheckNews to find out on what elements Emmanuel Macron was based, the Elysée referred us to the words of the government spokesman, Gabriel Attal, held on Wednesday at the end of the Council of Ministers.

“The President of the Republic recalled something that is factual: the French work less, on average, than other OECD countries, this is what the OECD statistics say. In 2020, the French with a job worked nearly 300 hours less per year than the OECD average. If we start working 7-hour days, that’s more than a month less worked. And if we look at the weekly working time of people with a job, the French work 2.5 hours less per week than the average for OECD countries ”, detailed Gabriel Attal.

Prior to the analysis of these figures: the government is talking here of the year 2020, which is undoubtedly the worst year to take into account to estimate working hours in each country, and even more so to make international comparisons, due to the health crisis and the temporary closures of businesses that it has caused. As for the indicators making it possible to assess working time, there are several, the most widely used of which are indeed weekly and annual hours.

Regarding the first, for the OECD it is the “Average usual weekly working time”, defined by the Dares (statistical unit of the Ministry of Labor) as “A normal week without an exceptional event (public holiday, leave, etc.). It therefore includes all the hours usually worked by the interviewee, including regular overtime, paid or not ”.

However, in 2020, France posted, for all active workers (employees and non-employees), a usual weekly working time of 37.4 hours for all working hours combined (full time and part time), against 36 , 6 hours for the average of OECD countries. And for full time alone, 40.2 hours for France against 40.4 for OECD countries. For employees alone, France recorded – all working hours combined – 36.5 hours of work per week, against 37 hours for OECD countries. And for full time alone, 39 hours, compared to 40.4 for the OECD average.

No trace, therefore, and whatever the criterion used, of a difference of 2 hours and 30 minutes less per week for the French, as Gabriel Attal mentioned. The largest gap concerns full-time employees, with a difference of 1.4 hours compared to the OECD.

Non-comparable durations

In any case, this usual weekly working time tells us nothing about the actual working time. It does not take into account, for example, the reduction in working time in France which is operated in many companies in the form of RTT days or even the differences in the number of paid holidays between countries.

To do this, we must look at the effective annual working time of employees, who, “Due to the multiplication of individual or collective tools making it possible to vary the working time from one week to another”, is considered by Dares as “The most relevant indicator for measuring time worked”. This data, which is the other indicator cited by Attal, corresponds “To the number of hours actually worked during a reference period. It therefore includes all hours worked, including paid or unpaid overtime, but it excludes hours not worked due to annual leave, public holidays, sickness, accidents, maternity, paternity. Travel time between home and work as well as meal times are not taken into account ”.

When the government spokesperson declares that“In 2020, the French with a job worked nearly 300 hours less per year than the OECD average”, it thus refers, a priori, to the graph directly accessible on the OECD site, which concerns the effective annual working time of all active workers (employees and non-employees), all working hours combined.

And France, with 1,402 hours of work per year, does indeed present, in 2020, an annual working time 280 hours lower than the average for OECD countries, and even 342 hours for employees alone. For all that, do we work less than others, on the basis of this indicator, as Emmanuel Macron asserts?

Regarding all assets, France is ahead of six other countries, including Germany and the United Kingdom. And for the only employees (all working hours combined), again ahead of Germany, with 36 hours more over the year in France compared to employees from across the Rhine.

For a “normal” year, i.e. 2019, France remains behind the OECD average, but still ahead of Germany: 1,511 hours in France against 1,383 hours across the Rhine, all workers combined, and 1,421 hours for France against 1,330 hours in Germany for employees alone. Note that the OECD provides, for this indicator, only data for all working hours combined, which puts Germany at a disadvantage because of its many part-times.

Still, these working times, cited by Emmanuel Macron, are not really comparable with each other, according to the OECD itself. “These data are intended to make comparisons of trends over time; because of the disparity of sources and calculation methods, they do not allow comparison of the average volumes of hours worked in a given year ”, explains the organization of economic cooperation.





These figures are in fact obtained on the basis of macroeconomic data, supplied by each country, following a rather particular “kitchen”: “This method estimates an effective average annual working time in aggregate form from a collective or individual weekly working time. Numerous adjustments are made to reconstitute as well as possible the number of hours actually worked per week (addition of overtime, subtraction of an estimate of the various causes of absences). The weekly duration thus obtained is then multiplied by the number of weeks worked in the year estimated from different sources (survey data from establishments for annual leave, social security registers for sickness and maternity absences, etc. .) “, recalled the COE-Rexecode think tank (close to employers), in January 2012, in a note on working time (page 27 of the document downloadable here). “The comparisons of working time levels using the OECD“ employment outlook ”database are therefore erroneous and lead to inaccurate analyzes”, COE-Rexecode concluded.

The think tank prefers the Labor Force Survey (LFS), carried out in the form of questionnaires among a sample of the working population in each country (in France, the “employment” survey of the Insee). As part of a collaboration with Eurostat (the European statistics institute), COE-Rexecode succeeded, in 2012, in eliminating certain pitfalls related to the content of the surveys (page 15 of their working paper) and in producing annual workloads, for international comparisons. Solicited by CheckNews, COE-Rexecode today published the latest data available, covering the year 2019.

Regarding full-time employees, France, with 1,680 hours per year, appears at the back of the pack, posting 154 hours less than Germany (1,834 hours), 166 hours less than the EU average ( 1,846 hours) and 241 hours less than the UK.

But by reintegrating part-time work (less numerous in France and of a longer average duration than in many European countries), France, with 1,558 hours of actual work in 2019, regains a few places, ahead of the Netherlands , Denmark and Sweden, and is almost on a par with Finland (1,562), Austria (1,568), Belgium (1,568), and even Germany (1,577), which had 27% of part-time (in mini-jobs and traditional jobs) in 2018, compared to only 18% in France. However, with a much higher employment rate in Germany (75.9%) than in France (65.4%).

These data, although arguably less dissonant than that of the OECD, nevertheless remain imperfect when it comes to making international comparisons. “The hours worked variables are not strictly comparable. The results may therefore differ due to the differences between countries on the way in which absence time is collected ”, explained Eurostat, in a series of warnings reproduced by COE-Rexecode in its publication in 2012. With a particularly notable bias, according to the European statistics institute, between the French and German forms. “The French“ employment ”survey questionnaire only addresses the issue of hours worked rather late compared to the German questionnaire. A French respondent goes through a series of questions, first describing the main characteristics of his working hours under the current regime (amount of working time, type of working hours, home work, weekend work, number of hours usually worked), which allows him to recall the events that may have affected the reference week for the survey (leave taken, sickness, public holidays, long weekends, RTT, days of recovery, overtime worked, partial unemployment, training, strike). And it is only after this description of the usual hours and of the events that occurred during the reference week that the respondent is asked to give the number of hours actually worked during the reference week. The German questionnaire is much more direct and asks respondents about their hours worked without giving details of the events that may have affected the reference week. ” This would lead the German respondent to forget certain leaves. Especially since in Germany, notes Eurostat, “It is much more frequent than in France that workers take their annual leave days in separate days and not in full weeks. In other words, partial absences for reasons of leave are more frequent in Germany than in France. Consequently, the German survey is more exposed to the difficulties of measuring actual hours during partial absences ”.

To remedy these problems, the various European countries have harmonized the questionnaires. But since this reform only took place at the beginning of 2021, the results will not be known until next year. In 2018, the Dares thus warned that“Pending the establishment of this common questionnaire for all EU Member States […], Eurostat recommended [ait] not to use data on the number of hours actually worked ”, even if this indicator is “Considered in theory to be the most relevant for international comparison and economic analysis”. Appointment, therefore, in several months, before being able to have really comparable data.