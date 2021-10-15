Do “two-thirds of the energy used in France” come from oil?

THE CHEKING PROCESS – This is what the Minister of Ecological Transition Barbara Pompili says. Does it conform to reality?

THE QUESTION. On RTL this Wednesday morning, the Minister of Ecological Transition Barbara Pompili was questioned about the government’s choice to develop new small-sized nuclear reactors as part of the “France 2030” investment plan.

An energy strategy defended by Barbara Pompili. “We need to lower our greenhouse gas emissions, justified the minister. Let us never forget that two thirds of our energy used in France is oil ”.

Last week, Barba Pompili gave an equivalent figure but it also included gas. “Two-thirds of our final consumption in France is still based on oil and gas”, she pointed out on October 7. Contacted this Tuesday by Le Figaro, her cabinet ensures that the minister was in fact referring to all fossil fuels in energy consumption in France. So what is the share of oil and fossil fuels in consumption?