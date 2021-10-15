Doctor indicted and banned from exercising for providing fake health passes

SAINT PIERRE. A Saint-Pierrois doctor would have fake vaccination certificates for several hundred people, thanks to a method that was not very well established.

Word of mouth had worked well and “patients” traveled for hours across the island to get to this southern doctor. Firefighters for some, teachers or midwives, the clients of the suspected doctor tried to avoid the vaccination obligation applied in certain professions.

In all, no less than 900 people have passed through this doctor in order to obtain a fraudulent health pass. The method was quickly spotted by the health authorities because the doctor did not order large doses of vaccines. Out of more than 900 patients 850 were “new patients”. The account is therefore far from being there, especially since within the cabinet suspicions have emerged. The appointment books which could have justified the issuance of the documents were not honored. A cabinet no more full than normal which emits floods of sanitary passes, an additional element which has put the chip in the ear to the authorities. Since the start of the week, more than a hundred auditions have taken place throughout the island. A priori, it is not by greed that the doctor would have acted, since he did not monetize these acts, simply making them go through their vital card. A conviction that could cost him dearly. If the facts are proven, the penalty for forgery or using forgery can go up to three years in prison and a fine of € 45,000.

Anyone who makes and uses false documents faces the same penalties. Acts of social security fraud are also punishable. An investigation was opened and the doctor was taken into custody and presented this Friday morning before the court of Saint-Pierre. He was placed under judicial supervision, with a ban on leaving the island, a ban on practicing and a ban on making contact with his collaborators. He also had to pay a deposit of 10,000 euros.





LAURENCE GILIBERT

Below is the press release from the public prosecutor of Saint-Pierre

“Following an investigation carried out in recent weeks under the control of the St Pierre prosecutor’s office, investigators from the central office for the fight against environmental and public health attacks (OCLAESP), detachment from St Denis, have placed in custody on October 13, 2021, a general practitioner for the establishment of at least a hundred fake health passes.