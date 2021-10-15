Dozens of self-driving cars find themselves stuck in a dead end

15th Avenue in the Richmond district of San Francisco is a priori a street like any other, except that it is a dead end. Usually very quiet, it has recently become the gathering point for self-driving cars designed by Waymo – the Google subsidiary that operates in the self-driving industry. Several company vehicles have been drawn into this impasse for weeks, for a reason yet to be determined.

Once they reach this destination, the cars remain stuck and human intervention is required to turn them around. This malfunction is not dangerous (for both drivers and other road users), but this incessant ballet of vehicles is starting to annoy residents, most of whom work from home. ” There are days when it can go up to 50. It is literally [un véhicule] every five minutes », Says Jennifer King, who lives on the street.

Asked by the media about this strange phenomenon, the Waymo company did not provide any explanation. A spokesperson has reportedly asked for more details on the situation, including the exact location of the deadlock, but the company has reportedly not yet determined the root of the problem. The drivers of the vehicles weren’t much more talkative: “ We talked to the drivers, who don’t have much to say other than that the car is programmed and that they are just doing their job. King told KPIX.

A “slow street” which destabilizes the autopilot

According to residents, the phenomenon – probably due to an algorithmic error – has been going on for six to eight weeks. However, it would not be associated with the passenger transport service (Waymo One) that Waymo has already offered in this city since August. During the day on Tuesday, at several times, these state-of-the-art autonomous cars appeared one after the other (sometimes two or three at a time), appearing completely taken aback by the presence of the dead end. .

In addition to the noise nuisance caused by these comings and goings, the inhabitants are starting to find it really strange, all the more strange as the situation concerns a street whose configuration and speed limit have been established in such a way as to limit traffic. in this residential area – in which there is not much to see or do if you don’t live there.

In an emailed statement, a spokesperson for Waymo finally said: “ We continually adapt to the dynamic traffic rules of San Francisco. In this case, cars traveling north of California Street on 15th Avenue must turn around due to the presence of “Slow Streets” signage on Lake Street. Thus, the Waymo driver obeyed the same traffic rules that any car is required to follow. “. In other words, according to the company, the behavior of the vehicles would be completely normal.





The situation is for the moment more embarrassing than dangerous, but above all underlines that there is still some way to go before the widespread use of autonomous vehicles, in the United States as elsewhere. Note that for its tests currently being conducted in San Francisco, Waymo still uses human security pilots; We can also observe in the KPIX report that drivers take the wheel a few times to negotiate certain bends.

Human control still essential today

The problem is reminiscent of a recent event in Phoenix in May in which an unmanned Waymo vehicle got stuck at an intersection and then tried to “run away” when a team of intervention arrived on the scene to release him. As seen in the video of the incident, the car pulled away from the support team, then stopped a little further away, completely blocking a three-lane road. It turns out that this dysfunction was actually due to the presence of construction cones placed on the roadway; an unusual situation that the vehicle could not handle.

The unexpected traffic jam observed in San Francisco, relayed by the Teslarati Twitter account, apparently amused Elon Musk a lot. A reaction perhaps a little out of place on the part of the CEO of Tesla, who is currently the subject of an investigation by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration for causing a dozen incidents involving emergency vehicles. The company’s autopilot software appears to have difficulty spotting these vehicles when parked on the roadway.

The NHTSA investigation concerns Tesla Model Y, X, S and 3 vehicles released from 2014 to 2021. The federal agency said it has recorded 11 incidents (causing 17 injuries and one death) since 2018, in which Tesla vehicles using autopilot stamped emergency vehicles at a standstill. A spokesperson for the agency stressed that the public should be aware that no commercially available car today is capable of driving independently and that these vehicles still require human control at all times.