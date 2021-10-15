Duel comparison: Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max vs Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

The two smartphones take a radically different approach to the capital aspect of photography. On the one hand, the South Korean giant offers a main module of 108 megapixels coupled with a telephoto x3 and a periscopic module x10, both of 10 Mpx. Finally, a 12 Mpx ultra wide-angle module completes the set.

At Apple, the iPhone 13 Pro Max has three 12 Mpx modules. The company prefers to offer objectives with much larger apertures, rather than more defined. So the main module opens at f / 1.5, while the ultra wide-angle opens at f / 1.8 – which is very rare on a smartphone. The telephoto lens allows it to benefit from a x3 optical zoom effect, with a narrower aperture than last year, however.





This round is played in a pocket square and it is the iPhone 13 Pro Max that wins. If the 108 Mpx module of the S21 Ultra allows it to capture very detailed shots during the day, outperforming the iPhone, the latter is better at night, as well as on the ultra wide-angle module. The fact of benefiting from the lenses with a larger aperture and thus capturing more light gives it enough to lead the duel. In the case of the x3 telephoto lens, the two models are quite close. By day, the iPhone offers more accurate image colorimetry, while the S21 Ultra benefits from superior detail reproduction.