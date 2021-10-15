Elizabeth II gives a rare rant: “They talk a lot but don’t act”

This Thursday, October 14, Elizabeth II spoke on a subject that irritates her greatly. Her Majesty got angry with people who were not working on global warming.

With the Windsors, commitment is passed on from mother to son. Like Prince Charles or Prince Harry, Elizabeth II is also very concerned about the future of the planet. If she is not used to discussing this subject in public, it is nevertheless about the climate crisis that she spoke at length on Thursday, October 14. At the opening of the Welsh Parliament in Cardiff, Her Majesty took the floor to utter a rare and virulent rant. His target? Those who “spoke but do nothing” for the fight against global warming. There, the Queen spoke about the next Cop26 climate change conference, which will take place in Glasgow, which she but also other members of the royal family are expected to attend. “Amazing, isn’t it? Heard everything about Cop … still don’t know who’s coming … no idea”, Elizabeth II got angry.

According to British media, Her Majesty shares the government’s concerns over who will attend Cop26 after Boris Johnson was warned that the Chinese president would not be there in person. Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Russian leader Vladimir Putin have yet to confirm their participation in the UN conference. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Brazilian Jair Bolsonaro have also not pledged to be in Glasgow for the event. US President Joe Biden only confirmed yesterday that he would attend. For Elizabeth II, these numerous absences from one of the most important conferences are very “irritating” and show that heads of state do not care enough about global warming, which has worried members of the Crown for decades.

Elizabeth II: a discreet but determined activist

Although the Queen has long left the environmental campaign to her late husband Prince Philip, son Charles and grandson William, it is an issue she is quietly interested in.. “Next month I will attend the events of Cop26 in Glasgow. The eyes of the world will be on the UK – and Scotland, in particular – as leaders come together to address the challenges of climate change, she said in the Scottish Parliament a few weeks ago. The Scottish Parliament has a key role, as with all parliaments, to help create a better and healthier future for all of us, and to engage with the people they represent – especially our young people. “ In 2019, Elizabeth II used her Christmas speech to congratulate young climate change activists. At Buckingham Palace and other residences, she has also implemented several environmentally friendly initiatives.

