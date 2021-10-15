Emmanuel Macron player… and scorer with the Variétés Club de France

Cyrille de La Morinerie



9:08 p.m., October 14, 2021



REPORTING

Love of football or communication blow? Maybe both. Thursday afternoon, Emmanuel Macron played a charity match in Poissy, in the Yvelines. A gala meeting for the fiftieth anniversary of the Variety Club of France, while the revenue of 50,000 euros will go to the Yellow Pieces, a foundation chaired by Brigitte Macron.

At the Léo-Lagrange stadium, the head of state left his suit in the locker room to put on a jersey (a little) too long for him, flocked with number 3 of the Variétés Club de France. White shorts, white socks and blue jersey, Emmanuel Macron positioned himself on the right axis of the midfielder, in a role of recuperator and host of the midfield.





Credit: IAN LANGSDON / POOL / AFP

Equalizer and some offensives on the right

During this match, the President of the Republic did not spare himself and in the eighth minute, he found himself facing the goalkeeper for a very generous penalty awarded to the “VCF”. With a somewhat hesitant strike in the middle of the goal, the tenant of the Elysee, supporter of the Olympique de Marseille in his spare time, was able to equalize.

Associated with the former Marseille coach Rudi Garcia in the middle of the field, the President made a few inroads with the ball at the foot on the sides, rather defensive on his left and very offensive on the right wing. In the stands, spectators applauded the presidential actions. “I am inevitably impressed”, fun Pascal. Rather physically sharp, Emmanuel Macron allowed his prestigious teammates (Arsène Wenger, Alain Giresse, Sidney Govou …) to win quite easily (6-1) against a team of caregivers from the inter-municipal hospital of Poissy Saint-Germain- en-Laye.