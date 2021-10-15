End of free Covid tests: 15% of unvaccinated people will no longer be tested

STEPHANE MAHE / Reuters According to the “CoviPrev” study from Public Health France, a significant proportion of people not vaccinated against Covid no longer consider being tested now that the tests are paying, and this even in the event of symptoms suggestive of the coronavirus (photo illustration).

CORONAVIRUS – Free “comfort” testing is over. Since this Friday, October 15, the screenings of Covid for the people unvaccinated are chargeable (43.89 euros for a PCR test in the laboratory, 25 for an antigen in a pharmacy during the week and 30 at the weekend). A measurement announced in the summer by Emmanuel Macron which aims both to encourage to vaccination and reduce the costs of health insurance.

However, the entry into force of this measure could have another direct consequence on epidemic monitoring and the health situation in the country: that part of the population, even in the event of symptoms suggestive of the coronavirus, is no longer tested.





This is what augurs the 28th CoviPrev Barometer, this investigation launched in March 2020 by Public Health France and which, thanks to the BVA pollster, measures the reaction of the French to the epidemic and the health measures taken by the authorities.

A part of the unvaccinated refuses to pay for tests

Thus, in the survey carried out between September 28 and October 5 and whose results were unveiled this Thursday, October 14, a figure catches the eye: among the unvaccinated people questioned, 15% (i.e. about 2% of the total number of surveyed) say they would refuse to pay for a Covid test even if they had symptoms. 69%, however, explain that they would go to a doctor, who would then issue them a prescription for a reimbursed test.

And the proportion of those who refuse en bloc to pay for a screening test rises a little more if we look at the side of unvaccinated people who would be in contact. In this case, more than one in four respondents (26%) assure that they would not be tested.

This test is however the only legal way to obtain an active health pass for 72 hours when one is not vaccinated and to be able to go to the bar, to the restaurant, to the cinema, to take a TGV or an Intercités or to lunch in some professional canteens.

Among the people questioned in the survey, 13% are not vaccinated. And among them, we observe a majority behavior: the desire not to go to places requiring the health pass (68%). In contrast, 22% say they will pay for a test whenever they need it. And a remarkable figure as to the original desire to make these screenings payable: only 8% of these unvaccinated people will be vaccinated to obtain a pass without having to pay for tests on a regular basis.

