European car market collapses and returns to 1995 levels

The European car market returned to its 1995 levels in September with 718,598 new cars sold, down 23.1% year on year

The European auto market returned to 1995 levels in September with 718,598 new cars sold, down 23.1% year-on-year, manufacturers said on Friday. In September 2020, manufacturers were able to bounce back from the confinements, but September 2021 was marked by the “lack of vehicles caused by the shortage of semiconductors,” said the Association of European Manufacturers in a statement.

The main markets recorded double-digit declines, with Germany falling 25.7%, Italy 32.7%, France 20.5% and Spain 15.7%, between September 2020 and September 2021. Cumulatively since the start of 2021, more than 7.5 million vehicles have been sold, or 500,000 more vehicles than last year at the same period.

The demand for components is very strong in the automotive sector for vehicles increasingly equipped with electronic systems, from the engine to ABS, including airbags and parking assistance. However, in a context of resumption of activity after the lifting of health restrictions, manufacturers find themselves in competition with other industries greedy in chips – computers, smartphones, connected objects – which capture a large part of these parts manufactured for most of them in Asia.





Unless this shortage “cannot be resolved quickly, the outlook should be further reduced” in October, the British Builders Association (SMMT) said on Tuesday. This situation “should last a good part of 2022” especially as “new outbreaks of the Delta variant of the Covid affect important producing nations in East Asia”. In September, only the Hyundai-Kia group posted increased sales.

But over the first nine months of the year, the leaders Volkswagen and Stellantis float with an increase of 8.1% in sales for the German group and 8.3% for the Franco-Italian-American, after a catastrophic year 2020. .

Despite the good scores of Dacia, the Renault group has posted declining sales since the start of the year (-6.5%), like Daimler (-5.6%), Ford (-11.2 %) or Nissan (-12.4%). BMW-Mini posted an increase of 10.9%, Toyota 19.8% and Volvo 7.4%.