ex-test pilot charged with misleading US air authority

American justice indicted, Thursday, October 14, a former Boeing test pilot, accused of having misled the agency overseeing aviation, during the certification process of the 737 MAX, two of which crashed in 2018 and 2019 causing 346 deaths.

Mark Forkner “Provided the agency with false, inaccurate and incomplete information on a new part of the Boeing 737 MAX flight control system”, called MCAS, at the origin of the two accidents, explains the ministry of justice in a press release.

The ex-test pilot has been formally indicted by a grand jury in Texas with two counts for “Fraud involving aircraft parts”, and four counts of “Electronic communication fraud”. If found guilty, he could theoretically face up to 100 years in prison.

“Basically, that means I lied”

According to prosecution documents, Mr. Forkner discovered in 2016 information about a major change made to the MCAS software that was supposed to prevent the aircraft’s nose-down stalls. In a message to a colleague revealed in 2019, he notably indicated that the software made the plane difficult to fly in a simulator.

But he deliberately chose not to share this information with the Federal aviation administration (FAA), the civil aviation control authority in the United States, which led the latter not to require specific training for pilots. , and not to include reference to MCAS in pilot training materials.

“Basically, that means I lied to the regulators”, wrote Mr. Forkner to his colleague. According to documents published in early 2020, he also boasted of being able to deceive his FAA interlocutors to obtain certification of the MCAS anti-stall system.





“Mr. Forkner withheld essential information from the regulator in an attempt to save money for Boeing”, commented Texas federal prosecutor Chad Meacham. “The Ministry of Justice cannot tolerate such fraud, especially in a sector where the stakes are so high”, he added.

Devices banned from flying for a year and a half

The 737 Max was formally approved in March 2017. Then in October 2018, a Lion Air aircraft crashed at sea shortly after takeoff, killing all 189 people on board. In March 2019, the crash of an Ethiopian Airlines 737 MAX killed 157 people. During both accidents, the flight control software had run wild on the basis of erroneous information transmitted by one of the aircraft’s two probes. It was only in October 2018, after the first crash, that the FAA learned of “Key details” on the MCAS.

All 737 Max were banned from flying in March 2019, before being allowed to fly again at the end of 2020, once the software was changed.

Boeing has already acknowledged its responsibility in the manipulation of the authorities and agreed in January to pay more than $ 2.5 billion to settle certain lawsuits. The aeronautical giant then admitted that two of its employees had misled the FAA. Mr. Forkner is the first individual to be prosecuted personally in this case.