EXCLUDED. Aurélie Pons in mourning: what she has planned to do in DALS tonight

Aurélie Pons lost her dad this Wednesday, October 13. Two days after this terrible ordeal, the young woman decided to be present on the floor of Dance with the stars, according to our information.

Dance to pay homage to him. Monday, October 11, Aurélie Pons lost her dad, her number 1 fan. The ex-miss Provence announced the disappearance of the one she nicknamed her “paupé” in the caption of an adorable souvenir photo published on her Instagram account two days after. “I love you forever my Paupé. You are the most beautiful star”, wrote the young actress. Despite the pain and the pain of saying goodbye to the first man in her life, Aurélie Pons made a big decision. According to our information, the young woman decided to participate in the bonus of Dance with the stars this Friday, October 15. On the floor, the actress will pay tribute to her father on the occasion of a performance which should therefore be very emotional and overwhelming for Aurélie Pons and her partner Adrien Caby.

If she decided to dance on TF1 despite the mourning, it is also because her dad admired the performances of his daughter every week. In her tribute to her father, Aurélie Pons published an exchange they had on WhatsApp, in which he nicknamed her “my Loulette”, and in which he says he can’t wait to see her perform again on the Dance with the Stars stage. “You worked well this week with Adrien, it will do it, you will ensure like a shooting star. Or rather like the Star of the Shepherd, Venus which is the brightest”, he added. An exchange that had upset the DALS family. In comments indeed, many candidates wanted to share their pain and support Aurélie Pons in this terrible ordeal.

Aurélie Pons: supported by the DALS family

Elsa Lunghini, Catherine Davydzenka, Catherine Marchal, Vanessa Demouy, Agustin Galiana or even Terence Telle have sent him their condolences. “I think about you a lot”, wrote Lola Dubini. “Oh but little angel … but it’s not possible! What a tragedy! There are no words … it’s unimaginable … you are so strong, so brave … we all think about it you with all our strength “, added Lucie Lucas, who will be able to comfort her friend behind the scenes of Dancing with the stars. Messages that must have warmed the heart of Aurélie Pons, who often shared photos of trips with her father, to whom she was very close. The young actress will in any case be keen to make a success of her passage on the floor of the TF1 show, where she has already slipped several times. From up there, her daddy will surely watch the passage of his beloved little girl.

Subscribe to the Closermag.fr Newsletter to receive the latest news free of charge