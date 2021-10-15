Experts are shocked by new military robot equipped with sniper rifle

Recently, the company specializing in the development of military devices Ghost Robotics presented a robot-dog worthy of the sci-fi worst-case scenarios, equipped with a sniper rifle. As expected, this announcement did not go unnoticed, experts not having hesitated to heavily criticize the robot dog intended for military use.

Relatively little information has been released regarding the craft, but according to an Instagram post from SWORD International, a gunmaker who designed the rifle, the machine is dubbed “SPUR,” for Special Purpose Unmanned Rifle. special purpose). The SPUR probably represents the first creation of Ghost Robotics equipped with a weapon. According to SWORD, the remotely controlled cannon offers “precision fire up to 1200 meters”.

According to some experts, this technology marks an important milestone in the development of robots capable of killing, raising ethical and legal questions about their authorization and use. In particular, we interviewed Toby Walsh, professor of AI at UNSW Sydney.

Trust My Science: What do you think of this technology? Is it dangerous for our future?

” Like thousands of my colleagues – other AI researchers – I am deeply concerned about these kinds of developments. We don’t know how autonomous these robots will be. Says Walsh. But we have seen a technically similar robot used semi-autonomously by Israel recently, to assassinate Iran’s leading nuclear scientist, he adds.

A machine not yet autonomous, but not for very long …

So far, we don’t know how self-sufficient the different systems of Ghost Robotics’ robot-dog are. If for the moment its movement is controlled by a human, the firing system could very well be automated in the future, at least partially. Not to mention that many armed organizations around the world are already using semi-autonomous drone systems, sometimes homemade, some of which seem very effective.

” I hope this will add urgency to the ongoing discussions at the UN to regulate this space, and silence the voices that say the technology is far from perfect. Walsh said, referring to Ghost Robotics’ robot dog.

Of course, there are a few differing opinions, including that of Michael Horowitz, a professor of political science at the University of Pennsylvania and an expert in autonomous weapons systems. He said he viewed Ghost’s robot dog as similar to the type of armed drone already in use by many international armies.

” Since the system is controlled by humans, and other countries have developed armed and remotely operated robotic earth systems, I am not sure that this system raises new ethical questions beyond those raised by any remotely operated system. whether in the air or on the ground Horowitz told Futurism. ” But I would need to know more about the details of the system to be sure “.

One way to crush its competitor Boston Dynamics?

The decision to arm a robot dog puts Ghost ahead of its weapon competitor Boston Dynamics, which has surprised the world with its technical demonstrations but has publicly pledged not to arm its designs. An easy way for the company to be at the head of an area which is still very much in demand, that of weapons technologies.

Remember, Boston Dynamics got very angry at the start of the year when artists mounted a paintball gun on their Spot robot dog, which is very similar in size and function to Ghost’s, based on his Q-UGV Vision 60 model.

” PS: this robot looks like the one from an episode of the series ‘Black Mirror’. It’s not surprising. It takes us to a dystopian world that we find in this series. But let’s not forget we don’t have to end up in ‘Black Mirror’ Walsh writes following his first response. ” Discussions are underway to regulate the deployment of these weapons. We should urge our political leaders to resume these talks as a matter of urgency “.