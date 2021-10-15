explosions in Kandahar Shiite mosque kill at least 32, injure 53

“Thirty-two dead and 53 injured have been brought to our hospital so far,” a spokesperson for Kandahar Central Hospital told AFP on condition of anonymity.

They come precisely one week after a suicide attack on a Shiite mosque in Kunduz (Afghanistan). Explosions took place in a Shiite mosque in Kandahar city on Friday (October 15), leaving at least 32 dead and 53 injured.

The explosion affected this place of worship, located in central Kandahar, at the time of the big weekly prayer on Friday, noted an AFP journalist. “Thirty-two dead and 53 injured have been brought to our hospital so far”a spokesperson for Kandahar Central Hospital told AFP on condition of anonymity.



“We are saddened to learn that an explosion took place in a mosque of the Shiite brotherhood (…) in the city of Kandahar, in which a number of our compatriots were killed and wounded”Taliban Interior Ministry spokesman Qari Sayed Khosti confirmed on Twitter.





About fifteen ambulances attended. Taliban security forces were deployed around the site, access to which remained blocked, the AFP journalist noted.

A week ago, the suicide bombing attack on a Shiite mosque in Kunduz (northeast), which killed dozens of people, was claimed by the jihadist organization Islamic State.