Famous ‘Fifa’ Football Video Game May Change Name Soon

The American publisher pays Fifa 150 million dollars each year to be able to use his name.

What if the next edition of the most famous football video game wasn’t called Fifa 23, corn EA Sports FC? This scenario is looming, as the video game publisher EA and the International Football Federation are in full arm wrestling over the granting of the prestigious license.

Read alsoThe legendary Pro Evolution Soccer saga disappears in favor of a free-to-play game

Fifa has been working with EA for nearly thirty years, which publishes a football video game in its name every year. Over 320 million games Fifa have been sold across the world; in France, the saga appears every year or almost at the top of the best sales of video games, with more than 1 million copies sold per year.





According to the New York Times, EA pays Fifa $ 150 million annually to use its name and the “Fifa World Cup” brand. The federation wants to see this amount doubled in order to collect $ 1 billion every four years. She also wants the license to be strictly limited to the creation of video games. EA, on the other hand, would like to extend the Fifa brand to other lucrative universes, such as unique virtual objects (NFT) or the organization of e-sport tournaments.

Read alsoVideo game: the giant EA has the source code of the Fifa 2021 game stolen

The American publisher can take the risk of doing without the Fifa license. He has the exclusive rights to the biggest championships (Liga, Premier League, Champions League…) and has just renewed his contract with Fifpro, which allows him to use the names and faces of professional football players. Nothing would change in the famous game… except its name. To prepare for this, EA has just registered the EA Sports FC brand in Europe.

To see also –Fifa 19: we explain how the players are rated

Fifa 19: we explain how the players are rated – Watch on Figaro Live