Far Cry 6: an unexpected DLC for the UNO board game on Switch, PS4 and Xbox

There are partnerships that we do not expect: just to promote itself, Far Cry 6 is invited into the UNO video game, obviously based on the famous board game.

We all know UNO, the illustrious board game that landed in 1985 and spices up even today our evenings with family or friends, breaking some relationships here and there in the process. Imagine that the brand is not limited to physical cards since it has also branched out into the field of video games under the leadership of Ubisoft.

The rules are absolutely the same and it is here possible to face up to three friends locally : released on Switch, Xbox One and PS4, it is even possible to play from your phone on this latest platform thanks to Playlink, a system initiated by Sony a few years ago now and dedicated to party-game.

“Real Yarans play Uno”

In short, all this little overview to tell you that to our great surprise, there is now… a Far Cry 6 UNO card game. Dematerialized, therefore. Freshly landed on the market, we did not really expect to see the FPS land here and yet, Ubisoft has just lifted the veil on this additional content (intended for the video game Uno, we remind you, not to Far Cry 6) which includes so a set revised for the occasion, each card corresponding to a character in the game. If we find Dani Rojas and his friends, on the other hand, we see that Anton Castillo, main antagonist played by Giancarlo Esposito, is not part of the game.

Here is what gives the official description:





Join the revolution in UNO® The Call of Yara, the latest UNO DLC inspired by the unique world of Far Cry® 6. – Match your cards, get rid of your deck, and spice up the game using the usual UNO cards and rules, but also with a new resource management mechanic that will add a new dimension to the way you play. – Get Yaran Pesos and enlist the services of guerrilla legends like Dani Rojas or Juan Cortez to help you win the game. – In UNO The Call of Yara, you will find old cars, pastel colors, palm trees, DIY tools, and Cuban music, to immerse yourself in the tropical environment of the island paradise inspired by Cuba and feel like a real Yaran. This is how the Yarans play UNO!

If you feel the soul of a true Yaran, then, know that this small extension is available for purchase for 4.99 euros. Yes, nothing is free in this world.

As for Far Cry 6, we remind you that our full test is available at this address.

