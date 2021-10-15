FC Barcelona – Mercato: Messi’s successor makes a strong announcement

Zapping Goal! Football club FC Barcelona: the quantified balance sheet of Lionel Messi in Catalonia

Failing to have been able to keep Lionel Messi and to be able to recruit great players, FC Barcelona is keen to keep its high hopes. For Pedri, revelation of last season, it’s been done since today. The midfielder has signed an extension until 2026 with a salary increase and a release clause … one billion euros. Now it’s time for Ansu Fati.

The darling of Lionel Messi, who inherited his number ten, will end of contract next June. FCB could unilaterally extend him for two seasons but he wants to do things well by proving his attachment to his player. Negotiations for an extension together with a revaluation have started with his agent, Jorge Mendes. The good news is that the Fati family sent a strong message to the Portuguese: “Only Barça”. No question of playing the carrot to go elsewhere then. The left-winger sees his future in Barcelona, ​​and only in Barcelona, ​​although his mentor has set sail.

🚨 Mensaje by Ansu Fati a Mendes: SOLO BARÇA. (@ffpolo) #fcblive

– Pep Culé (@PepCule) October 14, 2021