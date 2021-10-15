FIFA 22: the football game breaks records, EA is rubbing its hands

We suspected that FIFA 22 would achieve impressive statistics, like every opus, every year. But according to EA, this 2022 vintage is breaking records and the data provided is… edifying.

FIFA is undoubtedly one of the hens that lay the golden eggs of Electronic Arts, if not the most prolific of all. True Call of Duty of football, the titles accumulate each time and flawlessly millions of sales and an exceptional enthusiasm, even when the series sometimes tends to turn slowly in circles. And for FIFA 22, the music repeats and looks the same with, this time, broken records.

A titanic start for FIFA

Not a little proud of these results, Electronic Arts published a communicated to inform the community of the scores achieved during the launch. Since its release on October 1, 2021, FIFA 22 has therefore registered 9.1 million players, 7.6 million teams created in Ultimate Team mode and already 460 million games played.

In terms of sales, no concrete figure is communicated but we know that the simulation has imposed itself in the charts, especially in France or it sits in the top spot for the past week and whether it’s for the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series and even the Switch. Plus, the 9.1 million players are a pretty obvious business indicator – it’s called a perfectly framed shot.





In May 2021, FIFA 21 announced that it had already broken records with, in particular, more than 25 million players since the title’s arrival on October 5, 2020. Almost ten million have therefore tried FIFA 22 in just… two weeks. Impressive.

Remember that at the latest news, Electronic Arts was looking very seriously at the possibility of changing the name of its franchise., perhaps therefore without the term FIFA. However, will this impact the fame of his famous series?

Buy FIFA 22 on Amazon