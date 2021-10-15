Final Fantasy XIV on Xbox: ongoing discussions between Square Enix and Microsoft | Xbox one

It was thought that the issue of Final Fantasy XIV had been settled by now. But the hopes of seeing the game arrive on Xbox do not seem to be buried, however, if we are to believe the last words of Naoki Yoshida.

Will Final Fantasy XIV Really Make It To Xbox One Day?

The one also known as Yoshi-P recently did an interview during the promotion of Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker, the next big content of the game which will be released in November. This is where the Xbox was mentioned.

When we ask Naoki Yoshida if he has any new information to share about an Xbox version of Final Fantasy XIV, he says he’s a little embarrassed to repeat the same thing every time, before specifying that discussions are still ongoing with Microsoft on the subject. He adds that the conversation is pretty positive and doesn’t mean there isn’t an Xbox version of the game.





After having kicked in touch on the question once again, Yoshi-P nevertheless wishes to have answers to bring “soon” to the players, but says he is unable today to share anything.

In fact, Naoki Yoshida has been saying this for at least three years. We do not know why these discussions do not succeed, but we know that at the time, he wanted the Final Fantasy XIV servers to be common across all platforms. When we see the efforts that Xbox is making to bring Japanese games to its platform, we doubt that Phil Spencer can slow down the process.