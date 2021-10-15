Florian Maurice reiterates his confidence in Bruno Genesio

Pointing to eleventh place in Ligue 1 after nine days, Stade Rennais made a mixed start to the season despite the convincing success obtained against Paris Saint-Germain (2-0) just before the international break. Guest this Thursday of the show “Rothen ignites” on RMC Sport, Florian Maurice, the sporting director of the Rennes club, thus returned to the first part of the championship carried out by his family. The opportunity also to reaffirm his confidence in Bruno Genesio, the coach of the Red and Black despite this mixed record.





“When I go looking for Bruno Genesio, I will look for a coach who is in what Stade Rennais wants: experience to develop young players, a coach who has coached teams in the European Cup and the Champions League . (…) I did not go to look for my friend, but the necessary trainer for Rennes at that time. I am not cronyism. I take it because it is good and because it has results. I know he’s the one I need. (…) We have the ambition to collect trophies. In the league, some clubs may be better armed than us, but we don’t know what can happen. In the Conference League, we hope to go as far as possible and why not to the end. “ The former OL technician can sleep soundly, for Florian Maurice he is still the man for the job to allow Rennes to turn a corner.