Foot PSG – PSG: Kylian Mbappé at Real Madrid, his decision is irremediable

Last week, Kylian Mbappé confirmed his desire to leave PSG to join Real Madrid in the transfer window.

Last July, the Paris Saint-Germain striker told Leonardo and Nasser Al-Khelaïfi of his desire to leave. His goal was to join Real Madrid one year from the end of his contract at PSG so that the club from the French capital could receive a proper transfer fee. Despite an offer estimated at more than 180 million euros from Real Madrid, Paris SG have made the decision to retain Kylian Mbappé in the hope of extending him before January. But the task of the Emir of Qatar and Nasser Al-Khelaïfi promises to be difficult. Because according to information obtained by the newspaper AS, Kylian Mbappé has made his decision and it seems irremediable. The French team striker wants to continue his career at Real Madrid.





All the gold in the world will not be enough for Mbappé

A source close to the case is categorical on the subject. “Kylian Mbappé has made a decision and money is not his priority. Even for all the gold in the world, he won’t extend in favor of Paris Saint-Germain. His decision has been taken a long time ago and nothing will change it. He wants to succeed at Real Madrid and he will. He just has to wait until June 30 to see his dream come true ” one confides on the side of the Spanish capital. It remains to be seen if Paris Saint-Germain will find the arguments to extend Kylian Mbappé’s contract, while Mauricio Pochettino believed in the chances of PSG a few days ago. At the microphone of the Cadena COPE, the Argentinian technician estimated that the interviews granted by Mbappé to RMC and L’Equipe last week left the door open in Paris. This may not be the case in the end …