Football Nice – Belmadi smashes Delort, his joke does not pass

After being transferred from Montpellier to Nice during the last summer transfer window, Andy Delort has decided to put his international career with Algeria aside. A choice that is controversial, especially when Djamel Belmadi adds a new layer …

Djamel Belmadi and Andy Delort are two men with a strong character. This has been confirmed in recent days, given that the Algerian coach and the Nice striker send each other spade on spade through the media. It must be said that the 30-year-old striker set fire to the powder by refusing to go in selection for all this season. Author of a good start with Les Fennecs, with whom he won the African Cup of Nations in 2019, the new Aiglon has indeed decided to put Algeria on hold, and in particular in view of the next CAN, to focus on his performances in Nice. A choice that can be respected, but which is controversial in Algeria, since Delort has not closed the door to a return for the 2022 World Cup. What Djamel Belmadi still has trouble digesting …





“This is the big joke of the year”

“In a press conference, I said word for word what he wrote, but we call the people. Let’s face it. It is a decision fraught with meaning. He should have addressed himself first to the press and to the Algerian population. He should have said that he put the selection in brackets, that he favors his club because there is competition, and added that he was not the first choice in the Algerian team. But he tells me about the competition he has in Nice. So he accepts the competition in Nice and he fights, but he does not accept it in the Algerian national team. There is total nonsense. The 2022 World Cup? This is the big joke of the year. It is either big stupidity, or the nerve that has no limits. So we are going to play under 40 degrees in Niger, in appalling conditions, we are going to hit each other all over Africa during a qualifying campaign which is a bit of hell, and when everything is done, when everything is settled, the Mr. comes back like a little bride: ‘Is it okay I’m available now?’. It is doubly disrespecting us ”, swung, on RMC, the Algerian coach, who will never call Delort again. The Niçois will therefore have plenty of time to focus on the project of the Riviera club …