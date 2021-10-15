Football PSG – PSG: 4 catastrophic decisions of Leonardo

King of the transfer window since returning to PSG, Leonardo still made decisions that are difficult to understand for the followers of Paris SG.

After having aligned all its offensive stars in Rennes without the expected result, 2-0 defeat, PSG will be forced to review their plans this Friday evening. Faced with Angers, the absentees can be counted in spades and Mauricio Pochettino will give back playing time to forgotten players. It’s almost an entire team that squats the stands and the sidelines, with among these substitutes, some huge disappointments. Le Parisien is looking at the players who have been recruited, sometimes at a price of gold, and who represent a small fiasco.

Rafinha and Danilo Pereira picking up her

If Leonardo has often been praised for his ability to make discoveries and carry out great operations. There are also a few hiccups. What about Danilo Pereira, bought definitively this summer after his loan with compulsory purchase option, and which is not at all part of Mauricio Pochettino’s plans. It must be said that, in the midfield or in central defense, the Portuguese does not reassure anyone. And yet, it cost 20 million euros in total, and has a contract running until 2025. Reselling it will not be easy. Another midfielder picks up: Rafinha. The Brazilian hasn’t even made the Champions League list. His only merit, to have been recruited for free. The former Barça seems to have completely let go, and drags his spleen on the sidelines.





In another genre, Leonardo surprised a lot by extending players who no longer had their place. In the summer of 2020, Layvin Kurzawa arriving at the end of his contract but PSG offered him a huge extension. Probably to sell it better. We will have to get there by 2024 because while waiting for the left side benefits from his generous salary and never plays, since he has only 9 minutes since the start of the season. A mystery comparable to the contract extension of Julian Draxler, who lost his place as soon as the internationals returned from vacation. The German has also signed a new lease until 2024, and he has such a salary that all the clubs that came to recruit him have turned around. At a time when the payroll has exploded, these choices raise questions, and Leonardo will have to prove that he also knows how to get rid of some unused players, which he has not been able to do since his return.