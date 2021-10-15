Football PSG – Robert Lewandowski has the future in front of him, Pini Zahavi sells him to PSG

PSG are forced to look for a replacement for Kylian Mbappé if the Frenchman leaves for Real Madrid at the end of the season. Robert Lewandowski is perfect for that, assures his representative.

Announced as hot by Nasser Al-Khelaïfi at the end of last season, the 2021 summer transfer window has kept all its promises. PSG hit very hard, with the arrival of Lionel Messi in particular. The summer of 2022 promises to be more delicate, with the management of the almost inevitable departure of Kylian Mbappé. If his mother recently revived the rumors about discussions with Paris SG for an extension, the player’s statements left no room for much doubt. His dream is to join Real Madrid, and he was ready to do so as early as last July. A situation that interests in any case one of the super-agents of the football planet, in the person of Pini Zahavi. The transfer facilitator, who had been involved in the arrival of Neymar from Barça to PSG, intends to still weigh heavily. The Israeli indeed has in his portfolio a certain Robert Lewandowski, who more and more often wants to change air.





Lewandowski gives himself another 4 years

According to Bild, the future departure of Kylian Mbappé will leave a huge hole in the tip. And Mauro Icardi will not fill it since it is also announced on the departure, after a season which, except miracle, will take place on the bench. A double void that the Bayern Munich striker will be able to fill. Even if the supporters fear to see the players at the end of their career signing for PSG in spades, after Sergio Ramos and Lionel Messi. The risk is obviously that, despite the talent, they are not so numerous to run on the field. Nonetheless, at 33, the Warsaw native is confident he still has four years of football under his belt according to information reported by Bild, for whom Lewandowski sees himself signing a contract of at least two years if he comes. to leave Bayern Munich at the end of the season.