For “The Last Duel”, this French extra kissed Matt Damon 15 times

But there are also missions that happen to be more impressive than expected. This is what David-Emmanuel, a young Lot-et-Garonnais, experienced with Matt Damon on the set of Last duel, Ridley Scott’s latest film.

CINEMA – When you volunteer to be featured on a film set, you don’t always know what will lead to. Long hours of waiting, being cut off during editing, never going in front of the camera …

Asked by France Bleu, the extra who plays a deacon when the characters of Matt Damon and Jodie Comer get married says that he found himself having to kiss the American actor no less than 15 times for the various takes of this scene.





“During the ceremony, the priest passes the wedding rings to the bride and groom. Then the priest kisses me, it’s the kiss of peace, and then I have to kiss Matt Damon, who kisses Jodie Comer ”, says the young man.

“I was quite stressed, especially since I had not been warned of this role,” he recalls. “We shoot the scene (…), the director of photography says ‘Cut’, and there’s Matt Damon who tells me ‘Nice to meet you’, it was very, very impressive. He is really nice”.

An experience he wanted to take advantage of to discuss quickly with the actor. “There was a moment when I went to him because (…) I said to myself: ‘I’m filming with Matt Damon, it is absolutely necessary that I’m going to see him. ‘ (…) I said to him: ‘I’m sorry for these horrible kisses. Really, I wasn’t expecting that at all. ‘ And he replies: ‘You know, I wrote the film and I was not prepared for that either’. ” An unforgettable memory.

