Former US President Bill Clinton hospitalized with infection

He “recovers”. Former US President Bill Clinton, 75, was hospitalized in California with an infection, his spokesperson announced Thursday, October 14. “On Tuesday evening, President Clinton was admitted to the UCI medical center for treatment for an infection unrelated to Covid. He is recovering, he is in a good mood and is incredibly grateful to the doctors, nurses and staff who have cared for him. provided excellent care “Angel Ureña said on Twitter.

The spokesperson also issued a statement from Bill Clinton’s doctors, which specifies that the latter has been hospitalized. “to be followed closely“and that he received intravenous antibiotics.





President from 1993 to 2001, Bill Clinton was hospitalized after feeling tired Tuesday, during a visit to California. “He remains in the hospital for constant follow-up”, add the doctors, evoking an infection of the blood. After two days of treatment, “he reacts well to antibiotics (…) We hope he will return home soon”, they continue.

According to CNN, the sepsis was caused by a urinary tract infection that had spread to Bill Clinton’s bloodstream.