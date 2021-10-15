Former US President Bill Clinton hospitalized with sepsis

Bill Clinton was admitted to a California hospital with an infection. According to his spokesperson, the former president is doing well.

Former US President Bill Clinton, 75, was hospitalized in California with an infection and “is recovering,” spokesman Angel Ureña announced Thursday evening.

“On Tuesday evening, President Clinton was admitted to the UCI medical center for treatment for an infection unrelated to Covid. He is recovering, he is in a good mood and is incredibly grateful to the doctors, nurses and staff who have cared for him. provided excellent care, “he said in a statement on Twitter.

The spokesperson also released a statement from Bill Clinton’s doctors, which stated that the latter was hospitalized “to be closely monitored” and that he received intravenous antibiotics.

“He remains in the hospital for constant follow-up,” they added, citing an infection in the blood.

After two days of treatment, “he is responding well to the antibiotics. The California-based medical team is in constant communication with the President’s New York-based medical team, including his cardiologist. We hope he will return home soon. “, they continued.





The Irvine Medical Center at the University of California has also confirmed Bill Clinton’s admission to its services. The doctors assured to be in constant contact with the medical team of the ex-president based in New York, including his cardiologist, and “we hope that he will return home soon”.

Fatigue shot

According to CNN, the sepsis was caused by a urinary tract infection that had spread to Bill Clinton’s bloodstream. He felt tired Tuesday during his visit to California and went to the hospital where the hypotheses of Covid-19 infection or heart problems were ruled out, the channel’s medical correspondent reported. , Sanjay Gupta.

The former US president has had to be hospitalized in the past, such as in 2004 when he underwent a quadruple coronary bypass to free four blocked arteries, and in 2010 when he underwent angioplasty.

Between these two operations, the one who was known to like fatty food, began a vegetarian diet. A difficult decision?

“Not when you have (had) quadruple coronary bypass surgery and want to live and be a grandfather,” Bill Clinton explained at an event in Dallas hosted by the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals.

Bill Clinton was President of the United States from 1993 to 2001. Since the end of his last term, he has held many conferences around the world.