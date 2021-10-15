Former US President Bill Clinton hospitalized

Hillary Clinton’s husband was admitted two days ago to intensive care at a hospital in California for a condition unrelated to Covid-19 or his cardiac history.

Former United States President (1993-2001) Democrat Bill Clinton, 75, was admitted to intensive care two days ago in a hospital in California, according to the American television channel CNN because of this. which appears to be a blood infection. The condition from which he suffers is said to be unrelated to Covid-19 or to his cardiac history. A facility in Irvine, Orange County, confirmed its presence to Reuters.

“On Tuesday evening, President Clinton was admitted to the UCI medical center for treatment for an infection unrelated to Covid. He is recovering, he is in a good mood and is incredibly grateful to the doctors, nurses and staff who provided him with excellent care, ” said spokesperson Angel Ureña in a statement posted on Twitter.





“He reacts well to antibiotics”

The spokesperson also issued a statement from Bill Clinton’s doctors, which specifies that the latter has been hospitalized. “To be followed closely” and that he received intravenous antibiotics. “He remains in the hospital for constant follow-up”, they added. After two days of treatment, “He responds well to antibiotics. The California-based medical team is in constant communication with the President’s New York-based medical team, including his cardiologist. We hope he will return home soon ”, they continued.

Bill Clinton has had to be hospitalized in the past, such as in 2004 when he underwent a quadruple bypass surgery to free four blocked arteries, and in 2010 when he underwent angioplasty.