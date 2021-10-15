Former US President Bill Clinton ‘Recovers’ After Hospitalization With Infection

Bill Clinton, July 26, 2016, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. ROBYN BECK / AFP

Former US President Bill Clinton, 75, was hospitalized in Orange, Southern California, with an infection and “Recovers”, announced, Thursday, October 14, his spokesperson.

“On Tuesday evening, President Clinton was admitted to the UCI medical center for treatment for an infection unrelated to Covid. He is recovering, he is in a good mood and is incredibly grateful to the doctors, nurses and staff who provided him with such excellent care ”, wrote Angel Ureña in a press release posted on Twitter.





Read also Bill Clinton signs his first thriller, a well-made turnip

Several hospitalizations in the past

The spokesperson also published a press release from the doctors of the ex-president. “After two days of treatment, his white blood cell count tends to drop and he responds well to antibiotics”, is it written.

“The California-based medical team is in constant communication with the President’s New York-based medical team, including his cardiologist. We hope he will return home soon ”, specifies the press release.

According to CNN, the sepsis was caused by a urinary tract infection that had spread to Mr. Clinton’s bloodstream. He felt tired Tuesday during his visit to California and went to the hospital where the hypotheses of Covid-19 infection or heart problems were ruled out, the channel’s medical correspondent reported. , Sanjay Gupta

Since Bill Clinton left the White House in 2001 after eight years as president, he has had to be hospitalized several times. In 2004, he underwent quadruple coronary bypass surgery to free four blocked arteries, and in 2010, he underwent angioplasty. Between these two operations, the one who was known to like fatty food, began a vegetarian diet.