Formula 1 | Imola circuit arrives in F1 2021 (+ video)

F1 2021 continues to add circuits that could not be created in time for the game’s release last July. Codemasters’ official Formula 1 game received an update last month featuring Portimão, and now it’s another track coming to the game.

Imola is indeed available and is included in the second round of the championship. The track, which this year hosted the Grand Prix of Emilia-Romagna and Made in Italy, is playable in all modes (see video of the on-board tour at the bottom of the article), and it will be possible to add it on the calendar at the start of the following season for players in career mode.

The latest update also includes the livery Red Bull had in Turkey, for a limited time only as it replaces the usual livery until November 15th. This was presented and used last weekend.

Originally designed for the Japanese Grand Prix, the predominantly white livery is inspired by the legendary Honda RA 272, with which American driver Richie Ginther claimed his team’s first victory in Formula 1 at the Grand Prix du Mexico in 1965.

The patch also includes updates to existing car and sponsor liveries, as well as additional improvements.





“Last month the feedback following the addition of Portimao has been overwhelmingly positive, and we know our players are going to love racing at the Imola circuit.” said Paul Jeal, director of the F1 franchise at Codemasters.

“We are also delighted that Red Bull has chosen F1 2021 to unveil its special livery. Our studio takes pride in creating the most authentic experience possible and these special touches show just how deeply rooted the game is in the world of F1. “