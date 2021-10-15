France Angels to the rescue of defense start-ups dropped by banks

The initiative should be highlighted at a time when banks are showing more and more reluctance to finance start-ups and SMEs in the defense and security sector due to fear for their image and a risk to their reputation. This strange situation was also confirmed by the Delegate General for Armaments Joël Barre in July 2021 during a parliamentary hearing, citing a “banking reluctance”. France Angels, the National Federation of Business Angels, has decided to support the creation of Défense Angels, a network of Business Angels dedicated to this sector, as well as a Business Angels investment company (SIBA). These two structures, which will be launched on October 26, are intended “to support and finance young, dual-sector, multi-sector companies wishing to develop particularly in defense”, explained France Angels in a press release.



“While the French have saved more than 200 billion euros during the COVID-19 pandemic and in a context of renewed crises and international tensions,” Defense Angels “will allow any citizen who wishes to invest their savings in a impact sector, to do so by supporting entrepreneurs in the service of national defense, of which the French mostly have a positive image. Participating in the “Defense Angels” network would therefore be a citizen as well as a financial commitment, ”said France Angels .



This initiative by France Angels has found an attentive ear to the Ministry of the Armed Forces, in particular to the Defense Innovation Agency (AID), as well as to Gicat (Grouping of French Land and Air-Land Defense and Security Industries), one of the professional organizations in the sector, which mobilized the most on this vital issue for the defense industry. a deputies report Jeans–Louis Thiériot and François Ballet–Blu on the financing of the industrial and technological defense base, had also pointed out the lack of courage of the banks vis-à-vis a sector of national sovereignty.



A network of 5,500 members

“A number of young innovative companies are having serious difficulties in finding financing when they wish to address the markets of the ddefense “, also found France Angels. To help these companies, the National Federation, which relies on 5,500 members, aims To “vsshade and complete lhe requests for financing from dual companies with high potential ” and to “ssupport a sovereign sector essential to the strategic autonomy of our country “. She will propose “to anyone with savings and wishing to contribute to the defense effort, diversified structures allowing them to invest in innovative companies”.





In addition, France Angels offers toToto accompany the actors institutional and industrial in order to of detect from innovations of interest to defense. Acting at stages priming and pre–priming, vehicles investment Defense Angels will be complementareas funds launched by the mMinistry of the Armed Forces, such as the RAPID or the DefInvest Fund and the Defense Innovation Fund. In 2020, thees Business Angels have invested 49 million euros (58 million in 2019). That is an average investment from 150,000 euros in 250 new companies for a total of 365 transactions. This allowed, according to France Angels, to create or keep close 2,500 jobs highly skilled.

