France team: Giroud cash on the return of Benzema – football

Put in the closet by Didier Deschamps after the Euro rat of the France team, Olivier Giroud spoke about the return of Karim Benzema. Aware that the comeback of the Real Madrid striker has pushed him back in the hierarchy, the AC Milan striker regrets the timing chosen by the tricolor selector.

Benzema has been impressive in the Nations League.

At 35, Olivier Giroud may have said goodbye to the France team after the Euro rat des Bleus. In addition to his advanced age, the AC Milan striker, removed in recent weeks, pays his charge against Kylian Mbapp after the friendly victory against Bulgaria (2-0) in early June.

Above all, he has become a simple joker with the shattering return of Karim Benzema (33), in the closet for more than five years, which irremediably made him retreat into the hierarchy. A comeback to which the main interested returned.

Benzema’s return too late for Giroud

In an interview with The Athletic on the sidelines of the release of his autobiography, the Habs ensures that the incorporation of Benzema has all upset tactically. I said to myself: if Karim comes back, you’re stuck. His return created a tactical imbalance in our game. It wasn’t his fault, but it was painfully obvious. We have lost our collective strength. This sudden imbalance disturbed the team , recognized the Milanese.





For Giroud, recalling the captain of Real Madrid earlier would have been much more judicious. It’s true that, tactically, we changed from the World Cup, and it was not easy to adapt because we did not play the same way. We would have needed time to progress with him before the Euro. I also think that it was seen in the League of Nations, the team has improved and things are going well for France. , continued the Rossonero.

Giroud has no problem with Benzema

Aware that these statements could be misinterpreted, while Benzema enchances the big benefits, Giroud recalled that he had no problem with him. Between him and me, there was never a problem. I must be clear on this. I never had a problem with him. I spent time in the national team with him before 2015. We played the 2014 World Cup and Euro 2012 together. I like playing with him on a pitch. , has enchan the champion of France 2012.

I am happy for them and I also know how difficult it was for Karim when he was not in the national team. So I am also happy that he succeeds in the French team. I have no resentment about this. But it’s true that the Euro, we could have done better , has all the same Martel Giroud, whose dream of beating the record of goals scored by Thierry Henry could have definitely taken off.

What do you think of Giroud’s words? Do not hesitate to react and discuss in the area add a comment …