France team: the Blues will not face Kazakhstan on November 13 at the Stade de France

The Blues will not play their decisive match for the direct qualification for the 2022 World Cup against Kazakhstan on November 13 at the Stade de France. According to information from RMC, the Parc des Princes would hold the rope. The lair of PSG welcomed the players of the France team for the last time on October 11, 2013, in a 6-0 victory against Australia in a friendly match.

Several reasons have already been put forward to explain the relocation of this decisive match which will see the Tricolores compost their ticket for the World Cup in Qatar in the event of victory at the expense of Kazakhstan (or even a draw if the match between Bosnia and Finland does not identify a winner). First the date in connection with the attacks in 2015, one of which took place near the enclosure during the friendly match between France and Germany.



But also because of the work of the RER B which would have disrupted the transport of spectators to the Stade de France. Especially since a closure is planned all weekend in this sector. The Blues have not played again at the Stade de France since June 8 against Bulgaria (3-0) in the last friendly match before the Euro. No match had been scheduled for September and October at the Stade de France because of the works for Paris 2024, while the date of November 13 had been blocked depending on the end of the works.