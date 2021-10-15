French-speaking Tunisia under a hail of friendly and enemy bullets

Tunisians in France feel the most misunderstood and abandoned by French speakers.

The postponement for next year, without specifying a date, of the 18th International Francophonie Summit, which was to be held on November 20 and 21, 2021 in Djerba, Tunisia, continues to fuel the controversy, especially among Tunisians, who have good reasons to feel misunderstood and abandoned by Westerners in general and French speakers in particular.

Through Mohamed Sadok Lejri *

The postponement of the Francophonie Summit is, above all, due to the delay taken by Tunisia in the organization of this conference. The fact remains that the French and Canadian media and the decision of the Asperger de Carthage de l ‘“Extradite” in Djerba – we know that this summit provokes in this identity and nostalgic conservative of the Middle Ages a feeling of shame and disgust, he considers it a bit like a disease that must be got rid of at all costs – do not did not make it easy in this regard.

Kaïs Saïed’s decision is hardly surprising, this gentleman can boast of having always been equal to himself. On the other hand, it is the French and Canadian journalists who have put my nerves to the test in recent days. Indeed, in Ben Ali’s time, when the dictatorship was in full swing, the Tunisian regime did not bother them too much and Ben Ali organized world summits and was entitled to all the praise.

A shady version of Don Quixote more than an avatar of Pinochet

Today, while Saïed looks nothing like a dictator (he seems to be more of a shady version of Don Quixote than an avatar of Pinochet), they are choosy and issue decisions against our interests, and in particular against those of French-speaking Tunisians who have dedicated their lives to the rehabilitation of the French language in Tunisia.





Journalists from France and their Canadian cousins ​​seem to like Theorieland and seem to take a liking to Islamo-leftism and their role of useful idiots. They must know that it is not enough to be equipped with good intentions to become aware of our reality, in particular that of deeply French-speaking Tunisians, and to understand the real political and ideological issues that agitate the country. Their argument is based on a total ignorance of the Tunisian reality.

Western journalists play the Islamists’ game

These journalists cry authoritarian drift and refuse to see that the Tunisians come out of a nightmare that has lasted ten years. They refuse to take into account the particular circumstances that Tunisia is going through, certain local specificities and the popularity and legitimacy enjoyed by Kaïs Saïed. They prefer to bask us in the rule of law and “Charaiâ” (legality) that the Islamo-conservatives whispered to them. In fact, by analyzing the Tunisian case, they do not want to stray too far from their cultural references marked by a strong Anglo-Saxon tropism and the political functioning to which they are accustomed.

French and Canadian journalists would do better to help us organize this conference, instead of playing into the hands of the Islamists and their servile allies, especially since the Islamists and mercenaries in question are particularly hated by the Tunisian population. Visceral hatred for anything directly or indirectly related to the French language and have always advocated the substitution of English for French.

May they respect the aspirations and sovereignty of the Tunisian people and stop taking the wrong fight!

* University.

