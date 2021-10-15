From smuggling to counterfeiting, the new faces of cigarette trafficking

Sellers of contraband cigarettes, in Marseille, September 22, 2021. THEO GIACOMETTI FOR “THE WORLD”

The assault was given on August 4, at dawn. The machines were still running at full speed when Belgian customs forced open the doors of a windowless hangar in the industrial area of ​​Aartselaar (Flanders). Cloistered there night and day, seventeen Ukrainian and Bulgarian workers took turns so that the production chain would never stop. Their mission: to produce the maximum number of counterfeit cigarettes.

It is this same decor, this same pungent smell of dried tobacco, that Belgian investigators find in the nine other clandestine factories and storage warehouses dismantled simultaneously across the country. Equipped with surveillance cameras, electricity generators or telephone jammers, these disused-looking workshops supplied a chain of trucks intended to supply Europe. In total, more than 30 million cigarettes and 75 tons of tobacco are seized on this summer day; 45 men are arrested. Only handlers and technicians out of phase, unable to give the identity of their employer.

Packets being charged at a frantic pace mimic the most famous brands. The red and white of Marlboro, the best-selling tobacco brand Philip Morris International (PMI) in the world and number one in sales in France. The Richmond Blues, UK bestseller. Two countries with some of the highest tobacco taxes in Europe (82% of the price of a pack in France). Once the machines have stopped, the customs mission is far from being accomplished. It is, on the contrary, the launching of a tortuous treasure hunt. This sprawling investigation, still ongoing today, attempts to understand the workings of this constantly evolving parallel market for low-cost cigarettes. If Belgium now appears to be a “hub” of choice, France is its primary market.





INFOGRAPHIC WORLD

“Gigantic evolution”

Cigarette trafficking is a “historic” branch of organized crime. After the Second World War, he contributed to the fortunes of the Italian mafias as barons of the “French Connection” before heroin and then cocaine proved to be the most profitable trafficking. In recent months, illicit flows of counterfeit cigarettes produced in Europe have come to compete with traditional contraband channels (from Algeria and Spain, or those from China or border territories with favorable taxation) offering a new face to traffic.

“The evolution is gigantic: each seizure is more important than the previous one, exclaims Kristian Vanderwaeren, Director General of Belgian Customs. For two years, the counterfeiting of tobacco and cigarettes has become a massive phenomenon in Europe. “ Belgium and Poland are emerging as new nerve centers. But also Spain, where an underground factory was recently discovered, under the merry-go-round of a riding school, the entrance concealed by a container. A few clicks on Chinese e-commerce sites are enough to obtain, at a price of around 300,000 euros, brand new machines likely to enter Europe legally, without special authorization.

