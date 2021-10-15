from “the attraction of the cobblestones” to the Pyrenean fireworks display, Thomas Voeckler and Laurent Jalabert analyze the 109th edition

The route of the Tour de France Men 2022, unveiled Thursday, October 14 by the organizer ASO, is now known. A start in Denmark, the return of the cobblestones, a big passage in the French and Swiss Alps, but also trap stages and two summit finishes to conclude: the 2022 edition will see all the terrains follow one another and will once again crown a climber, but not only. Decryption with Thomas Voeckler and Laurent Jalabert, two of the consultants of France Télévisions.

Denmark, an already tricky Grand Départ

Postponed by a year because of the Euro football, the Grand Départ of Denmark will take place. With three stages, the Scandinavian nation, which continues to grow thicker among the best world nations (Kasper Asgreen, Jonas Vingegaard, Soren Kragh Andersen, Magnus Cort Nielsen …) sees itself endowed with three very different stages.

If the inaugural 13 km time trial in the streets of Copenhagen does not bode well, the second stage between Roskilde and Nyborg looks furiously like the one in Zeeland in 2015, with the sea crossing of the Great Belt, no doubt. subject to gusts of wind. “The first day is essential, the second also when we see how it went in 2015”, Thomas Voeckler says. That year, many favorites had been pushed back more than a minute or two from the winning group, made up of less than 20 riders. “It is clear that between the first stopwatch then the next day, if there is the same weather as in 2015, then the cobbles in the space of five days, it is certain that we may have already lost the tour of France”, anticipates our consultant.

Cobblestones, attraction and curse

After a transfer on Monday, the peloton will fear as much as the public will expect this stage between Lille and Arenberg Porte du Hainaut on Wednesday. The reason is in one number: 19.4, or the paved mileage divided into 11 sectors. “Eleven sectors, it’s just huge! In Paris-Roubaix, there are 29 or 30!”, gets carried away Voeckler, joined by Laurent Jalabert. “The cobblestones, it will be an attraction. In 2014, Vincenzo Nibali, who had arrived in front, had won the Tour. There had been some breakage: Chris Froome had left the Tour. These are tricky stages, it will be a big moment of tension “, he warns.

Indeed, in 2014, Chris Froome was forced to retire, while Pinot, Dumoulin and Bardet were 2’30 behind, and Contador more than three minutes. Uncompromising, the cobblestones of the North have always reserved very diverse fortunes for the favorites, and the 2022 edition should not escape it. “The team is essential, more than the rider himself. If Wout van Aert takes care of Roglic, – yet I think Roglic will be much less comfortable than the others on the cobbles – by adding a Christophe Laporte, why not. The overall favorites will not be there to win the stage, but not to lose the Tour “, Voeckler concludes.





The eleven cobbled sectors on the menu for the 5th stage of the Tour de France 2022. (ASO)

The Alps, generous menu

Once out of the hell of the North, the riders will go through Longwy and its arrival for punchers, then the “Super” Planche des Belles Filles (7th stage), extended by an additional kilometer, as in 2019. From there , the riders will not disconnect any more until the 14th stage in Saint-Etienne, at best. “From there, there will not be a quiet day. Even the arrival the next day in Lausanne, it will be necessary to cross the Jura. It still seems very mountainous to me this Tour”, confirms Laurent Jalabert.

Limited to two stages and no arrival at the top in 2021, the Alps will have pride of place this time with a passage through Switzerland. “The first stage in the Alps is not insurmountable. Between Aigle and Châtel (9th stage), there are fairly rolling passes which should not create significant gaps. Between Morzine and Megève (10th stage), it will be necessary to set off again of the first day of rest.There are then two big days that follow: during the 11th stage, the Lautaret-Galibier sequence is a piece, then finish with the Col du Granon, where the Tour is not happened only once, and that is very hard “, Jalabert continues.









The profile of the 11th stage of the Tour de France 2022 between Albertville and the Col du Granon. (Amaury Sport Organization)

Adventurer of bitumen at heart, the national coach deplores an alpine route that may not be selective enough. “That’s my opinion, but it lacks an even harder stage in the mountains, it lacks one more pass”, he analyzes, adding that this massive inversion could benefit the race scenario. “It can open the game. When you really have the big package at the end, you know that’s where it’s going to play out. By doing this, it might be more spectacular in the second mountain range, because it will serve as a catch-up, knowing that there will be a week of difference between the two. “

A delicate transition in the Massif Central

Once the big alpine chunk has been swallowed, the digestion will not be a long quiet nap for the peloton. The stages which arrive at Saint-Etienne (13th stage), Mende (14th stage) and Foix (15th stage) all look like false stages of “rest” before the Pyrenees. “At the end of the three alpine stages, the legs will be flagadas, it will not be easy. When the arrival in Saint-Etienne in 2019 where Thibaut Pinot and Julian Alaphilippe attack in the final, it was certainly the stage the hardest of this Tour. Their tongue touched the tubular! When you have the tank a little empty when leaving the Alps, it can hurt very, very badly. It happens after three very difficult stages: on these dented grounds, it there will be no time to restore health “, warns Jalabert, whose final climb in Mende bears his name.

Enough to use the organizations and especially the teams of favorites, undoubtedly much in demand in the Alps. “For the moment, I only see a few quieter stages: the last in Denmark (3rd stage), the arrival in Calais (4th), perhaps in Longwy (6th), and Carcassonne the day before the rest (15th ). The real days of rest will be the days of rest! “, advances the double best climber of the Tour in 2001 and 2002.

A Pyrenean fireworks display to finish

Finally, as in 2019, the Tour will end with the mountain with two finishes at the top before the final stopwatch in Rocamadour. The Col du Portet and Luz-Ardiden give way to Peyragudes and Hautacam. Not sure that the runners benefit from it. “In the Pyrenees, it will be tough: the Aspin sequence (even if they have redone the asphalt), Hourquette d’Ancizan, Col d’Azet then Peyragudes instead of concluding at Peyresourde. is that there is no valley, it is a sequence of ascents-descents, before a demanding final summit “, details Laurent Jalabert.





The profile of the 17th stage of the Tour de France 2022, between Saint-Gaudens and Peyragudes. (Amaury Sport Organization)

Enough to conclude this 2022 edition in style, of which Tadej Pogacar, two-time defending champion, is currently the big favorite: “You will have to know how to do everything to win this Tour: there are cobblestones, undoubtedly curbs from the second day, 53 km of stopwatch, and of course mountains. The rider who wins must be versatile”, concludes Thomas Voeckler.