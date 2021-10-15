From the height of her 2.15 m, a Turkish named the tallest woman in the world

Guinness World Records has just named the tallest new living woman in the world. This is Rumeysa Gelgi, a 24-year-old from Turkey’s Karabük province, The Huffington Post reported on Thursday. She is… 2.15m “It is an honor to welcome Rumeysa to the record books,” said Craig Glenday, editor of the record books.

“His indomitable spirit and his pride in standing out are a source of inspiration. The tallest category of living woman is not one that changes hands very often, so I’m excited to share this news with the world, ”he added. The young woman owes her large size to a disease: Weaver syndrome. The latter notably causes accelerated growth, as well as craniofacial, neurological and limb abnormalities.

ICYMI: Rumeysa Gelgi was confirmed as the world’s tallest woman at just over 7 feet 👇 – # GWR2022 OUT NOW (@GWR) October 14, 2021

“Every disadvantage can be turned into an advantage”

Suffering from mobility problems, Rumeysa Gelgi mainly uses a wheelchair or a walker. She hopes to use this new award to raise awareness about rare diseases. “Every disadvantage can be turned into an advantage for yourself, so accept yourself as you are, be aware of your potential and do your best,” she said.





The Turkish woman had already been named the tallest living teenager in the world in 2014. With this new record, she succeeds Yao Defen, a Chinese woman who died in 2012 who was 2.34 m tall. The tallest woman on record is another Chinese, Zeng Jinlian who was measured at 2.46m in 1982. In addition, the tallest living man in the world is also from Turkey. His name is Sultan Kosen and is 2.51m tall, BFMTV says.