Gabby Petito case: this conclusion of the forensic scientist who sows trouble on his last SMS

Published on October 12, the report of the forensic pathologist of Teton County, in the United States, calls into question the last hours of life Gabby Petito, found dead on September 19 in Wyoming.

“There is no network in Yosemite.” It was with this short message sent to her mother on August 30, 2021 that Gabby Petito gave her last sign of life. But was the young woman really the shipper? Published on October 12, the report by the medical examiner for Teton County, in the United States, questions this theory. This indicates that the 22-year-old influencer was strangled to death, with his bare hands, about three weeks before the discovery of her body, on September 19 in a forest in Wyoming. According to the coroner, Gabby Petito would have died between August 22 and August 29, a date prior to his text message of August 30. So could it be that his last message to his mother was not actually written by her?

This is not the first time that this hypothesis is talked about. Since the start of the affair, Gabrielle Petito’s mother, Nicole Schmidt, has expressed doubts about the sender of her daughter’s last text messages. In her text message of August 30, the influencer indicated to be in Yosemite National Park, a place yet located 1,300 kilometers from where her body was discovered. In addition, on August 27, the young woman had sent a first suspicious message to her mother: “Can you help Stan, I keep getting messages but I miss his calls”, she wrote. However, Nicole Schmidt explained that Stan was the first name of Petito’s grandfather, but that she never used this diminutive.

Brian Laundrie, author of Gabby Petito’s last SMS?

So who is the author of Gabby Petito’s latest text messages? The most obvious hypothesis is obviously Brian Laundrie. The 23-year-old boyfriend of Petito is the main suspect in the murder case of the influencer, with whom he went on a road trip on July 2, 2021. Returned alone on the 1er Last September, the Floridian has been missing since September 14, the day he left his parents’ home to join the Carlton Reserve, Florida. An arrest warrant was issued against him on September 23.

Subscribe to the Closermag.fr Newsletter to receive the latest news free of charge