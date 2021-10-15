Gaël Kakuta and Massadio Haïdara packages for Montpellier-RC Lens

the RC Lens will have to deal with several absent in Montpellier on Sunday (10th day of Ligue 1, 5 p.m., to follow live on Lensois.com and broadcast in full on Canal + Sport). Outraged Facundo Medina suspended, there will be packages.





Indeed, Gael Kakuta, touched at the level of the adductors against Reims (2-0, 9th day of Ligue 1), will be too fair. His return to collective training is hoped for next week. Massadio Haidara, victim of a muscle injury (adductor) at the start of the rally with Mali, will also be unavailable. Christopher wooh appears suddenly as the favorite to take the place of Facundo Medina to the left of the defense at 3. There are also small doubts about the presence of Wesley Said and Ignatius Ganago. The first was unwell and stayed warm on Friday, but the staff are hoping to get him back on Saturday. Ignatius Ganago was also affected in selection with Cameroon, to the knee. He had been on an individual basis for 2 or 3 days. Franck Haise also hope to recover it on the last session. To note that Wuilker Flour will return Saturday morning from South America after playing last night in Chile with Venezuela (3-0). If he had not made the trip to Bordeaux after the last meeting when he had returned on Saturday afternoon, this time he will be able to go to La Mosson with the group. He will then be entitled to 2 days.