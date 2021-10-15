Galtier (Nice) responds to Belmadi, “excessive” and “dishonest” about Delort

African champion with the Fennecs in 2019, Delort detailed the reasons for his choice in our columns last week, specifying that he was not retiring internationally. “It is the fruit of a long reflection which I was able to share with Djamel during a discussion between men. There are a lot of parameters that come into play: first of all, and this is very important, my role in selection (4 tenures in 11 appearances). Besides that, I will be 30 years old in two days and I am at a pivotal moment: I have just arrived in a club where the requirements and the competition are much higher, I want to put all the chances on my side. , had justified the former Montpellier striker. I just hope that my choice will be understood, people know that I am a whole person, who always gives everything. “

