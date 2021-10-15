Galtier smashes Belmadi on the Delort case

Zapping Goal! Football club Top 20: players at the end of their contract

He had not yet spoken on the subject. And obviously he missed it. Because if Djamel Belmadi, the Algerian coach, has a lot of fun on OGC Nice, believing that the Riviera club is responsible for the choice of Andy Delort not to have joined the Fennecs during the international break, Christophe Galtier , he reserved his answer … salty.

“Belmadi, I knew him when he was a player. He was already excessive. Yesterday, I still found him very excessive. Let him take care of his team and let us work calmly. […] We are creating an unhealthy and dangerous climate around OGC Nice. Putting the blame on the club is dishonest. It’s too easy to say that the Gym does not want to send its players to selection. “

Galtier also gave news of his group, which travels Sunday on the ground of Troyes. It will be without Kluivert and without Melvin Bard. “He was kicked on the kick. He just has a pain. He currently has difficulty sprinting, he works athletically, but is not available and the length of downtime is not yet known. It will depend on how the player feels and we hope he can be on the training grounds next week. ” Amine Gouiri will however be operational.



