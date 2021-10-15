More

    Genshin Impact: miHoYo makes a bad buzz with Elon Musk

    Genshin Impact: miHoYo makes a bad buzz with Elon Musk

    MiHoYo started an Elon Musk related contest for his Genshin Impact game on Twitter and then … quickly canceled it due to feedback from their fans.

    Genshin Impact: miHoYo makes a bad buzz with Elon Musk

    Yesterday, miHoYo had a complicated day on its social media. It all started when one of Genshin Impact’s characters, Ella Musk, posted a contest on her Twitter account (see image on the left). This one asked fans of the game to follow the account of the fictional character, promising that the more the number of followers would be important, greater collaboration between publisher and real Elon Musk would be important.

    This challenge has annoyed part of the community Genshin Impact, since the players didn’t really see what they had to gain from it. On the other hand, miHoYo and Elon Musk had everything to gain, especially when you realize that the different levels of followers are surprisingly high, even completely unrealistic. And even at the highest level, 5 million fans, the only “gain” for fans would have been seeing the billionaire visit the miHoYo studios.


    Genshin Impact: miHoYo makes a bad buzz with Elon Musk

    Results : miHoYo has deleted their contest, and Ella Musk’s account has not even reached the first tier, now counting “only” 76,300 followers. The boss of Tesla and SpaceX, he had fun with this little controversy in a tweet:

    The links between Genshin Impact and Elon Musk are therefore for the moment still limited to the character of Ella Musk. The question remains to know if this little bad buzz will cool miHoYo for a possible larger collaboration.

